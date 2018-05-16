Tesco Rabbit Nuggets 2 Kilograms

Product Description
- A complementary feed for rabbits - DON'T FORGET YOUR HAY TO MAKE IT A COMPLETE DIET. Helps prevent selective feeding.
- Tesco Rabbit Food Nuggets 2kg
- A complementary feed for rabbits. No artificial colours or flavours. Vitaminand mineral enriched
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Ingredients
Composition:
Wheatfeed, Oatfeed, Lucerne, Sunflower Meal, Grass, Carob Bean Meal, Vegetable Oil, Minerals, Linseed (1%)
Additives per kg:
Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A 15, 000 IU, Vitamin D3 1500 IU, Vitamin E 90 mg, Zinc Chelate of Amino Acid Hydrate 133 mg, Manganous Oxide 48 mg, Zinc Oxide 41 mg, Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate 25mg, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 2 mg. Antioxidant.
Analytical Constituents (%):
Protein: 13 / Fat: 4.5 / Crude Fibre: 17 / Inorganic Matter: 7.5 / Omega 6: 2.2 / Omega 3: 0.5
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. To maintain freshness fold down the top of the bag after use.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Feeding guidelines:
Tesco Rabbit Nuggets are formulated to be fed in conjunction with an unlimited supply of fresh hay. The following daily quantities are to be used as a guide only. Adjust the amount accordingly to keep your rabbit at optimal weight. Supplement your rabbit's diet with a small amount of fresh greens. Fruit should be fed sparingly as a treat only.
Daily Feeding Guide
Size of rabbit.
Small/Dwarf: 15-30g + Hay.
Medium: 30-70g + Hay.
Large: 70-110g +Hay.
Giant: 110g-150g+Hay
Rabbit care
Providing your rabbit with the correct amount of fibre is very important to overall health and well-being. It is essential that your rabbit has access to fresh hay and or grass at all times. Fibre provided by hay and grass has many beneficial functions:
It helps to maintain a healthy digestive system.
It helps wear down your rabbit's continuously growing teeth. Overgrown teeth can be painful and prevent your rabbit from eating properly leading to health problems.
Rabbits are natural grazers and will spend a large proportion of their time foraging for food. Constant access to hay and/or grass helps prevent your pet from becoming bored and encourages them to express natural behaviour. Rabbits can be prone to weight gain if they do not have the opportunity to exercise. It is essential that your rabbit has access to a large area where they can run about and play. This helps them to maintain an optimal weight and provides mental stimulation.
Ensure your rabbit has access to fresh water at all times.
Number of uses
0 Servings
Warnings
- Rabbits can be prone to weight gain if they do not have the opportunity to exercise.It is essential that your rabbit has access to a large area where they can run about and play.This helps them maintain an optimal weight and provides mental stimulation.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Enter per serving text
|Fat
|4.5g
|Fibre
|17.0g
|Protein
|13.0g
|Ash
|7.5g
|Vitamin E
|90mg (750%NRV)
|Vitamin A
|15000.0iu/kg
|Vitamin D3
|1500.0iu/kg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
Rabbits can be prone to weight gain if they do not have the opportunity to exercise.It is essential that your rabbit has access to a large area where they can run about and play.This helps them maintain an optimal weight and provides mental stimulation.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020