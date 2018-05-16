Tesco Rabbit Nuggets 2 Kilograms

Feeding guidelines:

Tesco Rabbit Nuggets are formulated to be fed in conjunction with an unlimited supply of fresh hay. The following daily quantities are to be used as a guide only. Adjust the amount accordingly to keep your rabbit at optimal weight. Supplement your rabbit's diet with a small amount of fresh greens. Fruit should be fed sparingly as a treat only.

Daily Feeding Guide

Size of rabbit.

Small/Dwarf: 15-30g + Hay.

Medium: 30-70g + Hay.

Large: 70-110g +Hay.

Giant: 110g-150g+Hay

Rabbit care

Providing your rabbit with the correct amount of fibre is very important to overall health and well-being. It is essential that your rabbit has access to fresh hay and or grass at all times. Fibre provided by hay and grass has many beneficial functions:

It helps to maintain a healthy digestive system.

It helps wear down your rabbit's continuously growing teeth. Overgrown teeth can be painful and prevent your rabbit from eating properly leading to health problems.

Rabbits are natural grazers and will spend a large proportion of their time foraging for food. Constant access to hay and/or grass helps prevent your pet from becoming bored and encourages them to express natural behaviour. Rabbits can be prone to weight gain if they do not have the opportunity to exercise. It is essential that your rabbit has access to a large area where they can run about and play. This helps them to maintain an optimal weight and provides mental stimulation.

Ensure your rabbit has access to fresh water at all times.