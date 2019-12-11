By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cat Sticks Treats Salmon & Trout 30G
£ 0.80
£26.67/kg

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for cats
  • No artificial colours No Artificial flavours With Essential Vitamins and Minerals 373 Kcal per 100g No added Sugar Taurine supports healthy heart and eyes
  • We’ve been creating mouth watering treats with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 10 years. Carefully prepared using tantalising tasty ingredients and available in a range of shapes, sizes, flavours and textures, our treats are the perfect way to reward your cat.
  • Pack size: 30G

Information

Ingredients

COMPOSITION

Meat and Animal Derivatives Fish and Fish Derivatives (15% salmon, 15% trout), Minerals, Yeasts.

ADDITIVES

Preservatives. Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A 5000 IU/kg, Vitamin D3 500 IU/kg, Vitamin E 5mg/kg, Taurine 1000 mg/kg

ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS 

Protein 38%

Crude oils and fats 23%

Crude fibres 1%

Crude ash 8%

Moisture 27% 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Feeding Guide: Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Feed up to 2 sticks per day. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.

Produce of

Produced in Austria

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
Crude protein38%
Crude oils and fats23%
Crude fibre1%
Crude ash8%
Moisture27%

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

My cat loves these. Good price too.

5 stars

Teatime treat

4 stars

Our two cats love the Salmon and Trout - not so keen on the other flavours in its range though.

Cat won't even touch it

1 stars

Cat won't even touch it.

