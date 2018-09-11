Tesco Cat Sticks Treats Turkey & Lamb 30G

My cat would live on these if he could
Good quality and great price. Both my cats love them in particular my grey cat Henry. He'll do anything for one of these....
COMPOSITION
Meat and Animal Derivatives (95%, 20% Turkey, 14% Lamb), Minerals, Yeasts.
ADDITIVES
Preservatives. Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A 5000 IU/kg, Vitamin D3 500 IU/kg, Vitamin E 5mg/kg, Taurine 1000 mg/kg
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS
Protein 38%
Crude oils and fats 23%
Crude fibres 1%
Crude ash 8%
Moisture 27%
Store in a cool dry place. Feeding Guide Feed at any time as a treat or reward. Feed up to 2 sticks per day. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.
Produced in Austria
6 Servings
30g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Crude protein
|38%
|Crude oils and fats
|23%
|Crude fibre
|1%
|Crude ash
|8%
|Moisture
|27%
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020