Kiwi Suede & Nubuck Renovator Black 200Ml

Works well
Works well
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
200ml ℮
Read warning and instructions on the product label. Follow the care instructions for the item you intend to treat. If in doubt, patch test KIWI® products in a discreet area before treating entire item. Protect your clothing, carpets and furniture before using KIWI® products. Contains naphtha (petroleum), hydrotreated heavy; isopropanol. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause drowsiness or dizziness. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Call a POISON CENTRE or doctor if you feel unwell. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat/ sparks/ open flames/ hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Pressurised container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Avoid breathing spray. Use only outdoors or in a well- ventilated area. Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020