Kiwi Suede & Nubuck Renovator Black 200Ml

  • Want to know how to get stains out of suede? Kiwi Shoe Colour Renew Black is a suede boot care and nubuck shoe care renovator that softens and restores colour to your black suede and nubuck shoes and accessories. This suede and nubuck renovator can both fix suede shoes and restore suede boots. So use this specifically formulated suede shoe cleaner to soften and help restore the nap to suede shoes and recolour faded, stained and scuffed black shoes back to their original black colour, so you can put your best foot forward.

  • Kiwi Shoe Colour Renew Black is a suede restorer that softens and restores colour to black suede and nubuck
  • A suede stain remover specifically formulated to soften and help restore the nap to suede shoes and accessories
  • A suede and nubuck renovator that allows you to restore suede shoes by recolouring faded, stained, scuffed black shoes back to their original black colour
  • Suede shoe care allowing you to put your best foot forward again
  • Ideal for all your suede needs, whether you are looking to restore black suede shoes, restore suede trainers or getting stains out of suede
  • Pack size: 200ML

  • HOW TO USE:
  • 1. Patch test for colour fastness before use.
  • 2. Use a brush to remove any dirt from shoes or accessories. For extra dirty items, first use a brush and KIWI® Suede & Nubuck Foam Cleaner.
  • 3. Shake can, then hold 20 cm from item and press to spray.
  • 4. Apply evenly.
  • 5. Finish by using a brush to ensure even application of colour and restoration of nap and let dry for 15 minutes.

  • Read warning and instructions on the product label.
  • Follow the care instructions for the item you intend to treat.
  • If in doubt, patch test KIWI® products in a discreet area before treating entire item.
  • Protect your clothing, carpets and furniture before using KIWI® products.
  • Contains naphtha (petroleum), hydrotreated heavy; isopropanol.
  • Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause drowsiness or dizziness. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Call a POISON CENTRE or doctor if you feel unwell. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat/ sparks/ open flames/ hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Pressurised container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Avoid breathing spray. Use only outdoors or in a well- ventilated area.
  • Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

200ml ℮

Read warning and instructions on the product label. Follow the care instructions for the item you intend to treat. If in doubt, patch test KIWI® products in a discreet area before treating entire item. Protect your clothing, carpets and furniture before using KIWI® products. Contains naphtha (petroleum), hydrotreated heavy; isopropanol. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause drowsiness or dizziness. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Call a POISON CENTRE or doctor if you feel unwell. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat/ sparks/ open flames/ hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Pressurised container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Avoid breathing spray. Use only outdoors or in a well- ventilated area. Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Works well

5 stars

Works well

