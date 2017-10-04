By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Poligrip Ultra 40G

Poligrip Ultra 40G
£ 3.00
£7.50/100g

Product Description

  • Poligrip Ultra Denture Fixative Cream 40g

  • Having

  • dentures doesn't mean you have to skip out on the foods you love. Poligrip
  • Ultra is a mint flavoured denture fixative cream which helps hold
  • dentures tight.

  • If

  • you are having problems with denture movement or food debris getting stuck
  • between your gums and denture, Poligrip Ultra Fixative Cream is the product for
  • you. Gives you the confidence you need all day.

  • It

  • helps seal out irritating food particles, provides extra hold (compared vs no
  • adhesive used), strong all-day hold in every direction and has a fresh mint flavour.

  • Poligrip Ultra Denture Fixative Cream formula

  • contains two adhesive polymers which absorb saliva and expand. As they expand,
  • they interlock creating a soft and flexible structure between your denture and
  • gum tissue.

  • Poligrip Ultra Denture Fixative Cream is

  • available in a 40g pack. For full care of your dentures, explore our other
  • products such as denture cleaning tablets.

  • Always

  • read the label before use. 

  • WHAT

  • IS POLIGRIP ULTRA DENTURE FIXATIVE CREAM: It is a fresh mint flavour
  • denture adhesive cream which provides strong all-day hold.

  • EAT,

  • SPEAK AND SMILE CONFIDENCE: Poligrip Ultra is suitable for everyone who is
  • using full or partial dentures and doesn't want to worry about food particles
  • getting in-between the gums and dentures.

  • FRESH

  • MINT FLAVOUR: Poligrip Ultra helps seal out irritating food
  • particles, provides strong all-day hold (compared vs no adhesive used) in every
  • direction. Has fresh mint flavour to give you the confidence you need each
  • day.

  • WHY

  • CHOOSE: Poligrip
  • Ultra denture fixative cream is formulated to help seal and protect against
  • irritating food particles while providing a firm long-lasting hold.

  • HOW

  • TO USE: After cleaning and drying your denture, simply apply a small amount of
  • denture adhesive not too near the edge of your denture. Rinse your mouth, press
  • firmly into place, hold firmly, and bite down for a few seconds to secure.

  • FIRM

  • LASTING HOLD: Two adhesive polymers expand and interlock creating a flexible
  • structure between your denture and gum tissue thus keeping out food particles
  • and providing a firm lasting hold.

  • COMPLETE

  • SOLUTION: Poligrip
  • Ultra is available in a 40g pack. For full care of your dentures; explore our
  • other products such as denture cleaning tablets.

  • Always

  • read the label before use. 
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Calcium/Sodium PVM/MA Copolymer, Petrolatum, Cellulose Gum, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aroma, CI 73360, CI 15850

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • For the first time, use a small amount, too much can cause oozing. It may take a few tries to find the right amount for your denture. Apply once a day for secure hold. If you need to apply more than once a day, seek advice from your dental care professional.
  • Applying:
  • 1. Apply Poligrip Fixative once a day to clean dry dentures, in short strips (as shown on diagram on pack), as shown.
  • 2. Rinse mouth, press denture into place, hold firmly, then bite down to secure hold.
  • Removing:
  • 1. Swish mouth with warm water, then slowly remove denture.
  • 2. Remove fixative residue from denture & mouth with warm water & soft brush.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: Keep out of sight & reach of children. A few individuals may be sensitive or allergic to this product. If you experience an allergic reaction or discomfort, discontinue use immediately. Swallowing small amounts of this product, when used as directed, may occur & it is not harmful. Ill-fitting dentures may impair your health. Visit your dentist regularly to check your denture fit. To keep tip from clogging, keep cap & nozzle dry.
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  • Stafford-Miller (Ireland) Limited,
  • Clocherane,
  • Youghal Road,
  • Dungarvan,
  • Co. Waterford,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (Ireland) Limited, 12 Riverwalk, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, Ireland.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

360 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

My Poligrip experience.

4 stars

I have a partial denture, which tends to move around at times, causing pain and discomfort. I found using a small amount of Poligrip rectified this problem. My denture felt much more comfortable and did not move. It has no unpleasant taste, is easy to use, and as you only use a small amount works out very economical, and good value for money. I would certainly recommend it to others, and definitely would purchase for my own benefit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Polygrip Boosts Confidence To Eating Out

4 stars

I'm very impressed with Poligrip Ultra Denture Fixative Cream. I found that it took several days to determine the correctly balanced amount of Polygrip, to ensure that it gave me the confidence to fix my plate, so that it would last the whole day. Once achieving the correct amount to apply to ensure a good fix, I now feel comfortable eating a meal with other people, without worrying that my plate would move. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No longer self conscious

5 stars

I was always very self conscious of my dentures because I could feel them moving about sometimes but no longer having that problem thanks to Poligrip [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So easy to apply

5 stars

My dentures look great. So easy to apply, just a few dabs and pop them in! You're good for the whole day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgoues mild flabour

5 stars

Gorgeous product the flavour is very mild which is nice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A MUST BUY IF YOU HAVE DENTURES

5 stars

WOW GREAT PRODUCT BLOWN AWAY BUT THE RESULTS ABSOLUTE MUST IF YOU HAVE DENTURES [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Plain and simple product

3 stars

I think this product is exactly what I expected it to be, which is just a fixative. Plain and simple. It's OK - not amazing but not bad - and I don't mind recommending if it comes about in conversation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fabulous product

5 stars

i like it thanks poligrent for making a fabulous product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average

3 stars

It was neither better or worse than others. In my opinion average [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

love all around.

5 stars

This product is spectacular, I loved it, was able to eat anything without fears. Easy to apply! Love love love. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 360 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

