Poligrip Ultra 40G

My Poligrip experience.
I have a partial denture, which tends to move around at times, causing pain and discomfort. I found using a small amount of Poligrip rectified this problem. My denture felt much more comfortable and did not move. It has no unpleasant taste, is easy to use, and as you only use a small amount works out very economical, and good value for money. I would certainly recommend it to others, and definitely would purchase for my own benefit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Polygrip Boosts Confidence To Eating Out
I'm very impressed with Poligrip Ultra Denture Fixative Cream. I found that it took several days to determine the correctly balanced amount of Polygrip, to ensure that it gave me the confidence to fix my plate, so that it would last the whole day. Once achieving the correct amount to apply to ensure a good fix, I now feel comfortable eating a meal with other people, without worrying that my plate would move. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No longer self conscious
I was always very self conscious of my dentures because I could feel them moving about sometimes but no longer having that problem thanks to Poligrip [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So easy to apply
My dentures look great. So easy to apply, just a few dabs and pop them in! You're good for the whole day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gorgoues mild flabour
Gorgeous product the flavour is very mild which is nice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A MUST BUY IF YOU HAVE DENTURES
WOW GREAT PRODUCT BLOWN AWAY BUT THE RESULTS ABSOLUTE MUST IF YOU HAVE DENTURES [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Plain and simple product
I think this product is exactly what I expected it to be, which is just a fixative. Plain and simple. It's OK - not amazing but not bad - and I don't mind recommending if it comes about in conversation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
fabulous product
i like it thanks poligrent for making a fabulous product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Average
It was neither better or worse than others. In my opinion average [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
love all around.
This product is spectacular, I loved it, was able to eat anything without fears. Easy to apply! Love love love. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]