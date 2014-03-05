Bioglan Biotic Balance Chocballs Dark 30'S
Offer
Product Description
- Dark chocolate balls with Inulin, Lactobacillus Rosell & Bifidobacterium Rosell
- 3 Billion Live Bacteria Per Ball
- Less Than 14 Calories Per Ball
- Fridge Free Technology
- 1 ChocoBall = 3,000,000,000 Up to 3 billion live bacteria
- Each chocolate ball contains 2 High Quality live strains of bacteria plus is a high source of fibre. Made with real Dark Chocolate.
- Bioglan Biotic Balance ChocBalls deliciously roll together 3 billion live bacteria including proprietary cultures Lactobacillus Rosell and Bifidobacterium Rosell plus Inulin, all in one small, solid dark chocolate ball.
- Bioglan Biotic Balance ChocBalls are a tasty way to include live bacteria in your diet every day. Plus, they taste great. The whole family will love them!
- 3 billion live bacteria per ball
- Less than 14 calories per ball
- Fridge free technology
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (90.1%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin*, Flavouring: Natural Vanilla], Inulin (5%), Live Bacterial Cultures (4.9%) (Lactobacillus Rosell, Bifido- Bacterium Rosell), Glazing Agent (Acacia), *From Soya, Dark Chocolate contains 55.3% Cocoa Solids minimum
Storage
Store below 25°C away from direct sunlight.Shelf stable = no need to keep in fridge There is no need to keep Bioglan Biotic Balance ChocBalls in the fridge, meaning you can keep it in the cupboard or your bag for convenience. Chocolate provides an ideal environment to keep the cultures alive for longer than when mixed in dairy products. Best Before End: See side of pouch.
Preparation and Usage
- Suggested use:
- Enjoy 1-2 ChocBalls daily
Warnings
- Not to be swallowed. Do not exceed 4 ChocBalls per day.
- Keep out of sight and reach of children. Do not use if seal is broken or missing.
Name and address
- ®PharmaCare Europe Ltd,
- West Sussex,
- RH13 5PX,
- UK.
Return to
- For further information visit www.bioglan.co.uk or call 0845 612 2080
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per ChocBall (2.5g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|57.3 kJ
|2231 kJ
|-
|13.7 kcal
|548 kal
|Protein
|0.1 g
|5.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2 g
|46.1 g
|- sugars
|0.9 g
|39.1 g
|Fat Total
|0.9 g
|34.3 g
|- saturated
|0.6 g
|22.6 g
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|11.7 g
|Sodium
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|Lactobacillus
|1.5 billion cfu
|60 billion cfu
|Bifidobacterium
|1.5 billion cfu
|60 billion cfu
|Inulin
|0.13 g
|5.20 g
|g = gram mg = milligram
|-
|-
Safety information
Not to be swallowed. Do not exceed 4 ChocBalls per day. Keep out of sight and reach of children. Do not use if seal is broken or missing.
