Comfort Creation Limited Edition Fabric Conditioner 33 Wash 1.16L

Nice fragrance. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 4th February 2020 I don't always use a fabric softener but can tell the difference when I do. This leaves clothes feeling soft and smelling really fresh but not too overpowering. I also mix up a mix of this and water and spray on soft furnishings. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fills my whole house with freshness! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st January 2020 This has to be one of my favourite fragrance and lasts for ages! I only ever add half a capful to a full load or like to add a little extra to my bedding and I try to dry everything on clothes horse scattered around the house because it fills my house with the most beautiful fragrance! My clothes are so soft and so much easier to iron after using it and I can smell a burst of freshness everytime I open my wardrobe as well as while I'm wearing them and have received numerous comments asking what fabric softener I use! The little cap on top is a perfect measuring cup as its literally half a cap or a full cap depending on everyones preference! The combination of cherry blossom & sweet pea works beautifully! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smelling laundry 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th January 2020 This fabric conditioner smells lovely and is really long lasting. The scent was evident when opening my washing machine and once my laundry had dried in the tumble drier. It's a slight scent, floral tones suitable for males and females. Would certainly recomened. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st January 2020 And comfort have done it again!!! Well done another amazing product, my house is like a tribute to comfort I must have at least 1 of every bottle if not 2, for some reason i can't get enough of smelling fresh clothes. The new Cherry blossom and sweet pea fragrance is like summer in a bottle. Unfortunately for me it never lasts the full 33 washes it says on the bottle as I use way too much every time, I think the more you use the longer it will smell but this is nonsense. I would say clothes will stay smelling fresh once laundered is about 2 weeks but I do go once blind flatter a while, I've been trying to test how long by washing my items then packing them away in the wardrobe and 2 weeks was the longest and after 2 weeks i couldn't smell anything. I did find if you put them in vacuum bags the do last longer. Over all I think this is there best fragrance so far and can't wait to try new ones. I always have and always will recommend all products by comfort creations. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 I love this product. I always use comfort fabric softener and this scent is beautiful. Lasts for ages between washes and you don't have to use loads to get great smelling clothes. Always makes my bedding smell fresh every night [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok product 3 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 I got this as I like to try new fabric softeners from time to time to make clothes smell nice. On opening the bottle I have to say the scent was very subtle and not overpowering or all that strong to be honest. I used a bit extra in the wash as I like clothes to smell fresh and because I wasn’t convinced the normal amount would make a difference On taking the washing out of the machine it had a nice smell but again not overpowering so I’m not sure how long the scent will last [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxurious one lasting scent. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 With so many different brands of fabric conditioner on the market, it’s difficult to find a firm favourite. It really is only the scent that becomes the deciding factor on which brand to buy! Cherry blossom and sweet pea has all of the amazing qualities of Comfort fabric conditioner with a luxurious sweet scent. As you would expect with Comfort fabric conditioner, the dosing instructions were accurate and I didn’t feel the need to add extra to achieve the desired level of fragrance! My washing felt cared for and the fragrance was subtle but noticeable and lasted long after laundering. Cherry blossom and sweet pea has became a firm favourite and a regular choice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxurious! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th January 2020 With so many different types of fabric conditioner on the market, it’s difficult to find a firm favourite. It really is only the scent that becomes the deciding factor on which brand to buy! Cherry blossom and sweet pea fragrance has all of the amazing qualities of Comfort fabric conditioner combined with a luxurious sweet, but subtle scent. As expected, the dosing instructions were accurate and I didn’t feel the need to add additional fabric conditioner to get the desired level of fragrance. My washing felt fantastic and cared for, and the fragrance lasted long after washing. This has became a firm favourite and a fragrance that I will choose again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th January 2020 This is such a great product in lovely bright packaging. ! I use it in every wash and my towels and other clothes including the kids clothes smell fresh and have an amazing scent and feel so soft. The scent last for ages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]