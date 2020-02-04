By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Comfort Creation Limited Edition Fabric Conditioner 33 Wash 1.16L

4.5(73)Write a review
image 1 of Comfort Creation Limited Edition Fabric Conditioner 33 Wash 1.16L
£ 2.50
£2.16/litre
  • Invigorate your washing with Comfort Creations Cherryblossom & Sweetpea. With fresh and soft blend of cherryblossom and sweetpea handpicked by perfume experts, it provides you with 100% more long-lasting fragrance compared to Comfort Pure in every drop. With every wash, Comfort Creations fabric conditioner locks in lasting freshness and refreshing fragrance. And they also add super softness to all your clothes. Use our fabric conditioning products regularly, and they work wonders, promoting faster drying and even smoothing fibres for easy ironing. How to use: Pour a 35 ml dose straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry washing powder or liquid for lasting freshness. Do not pour directly on to fabrics. Choose the right wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the Cherryblossom & Sweetpea fabric softener during the final rinse cycle. Use Comfort in every wash to maintain garment colour and keep your family's clothes looking and feeling soft. Comfort Creations Cherryblossom & Sweetpea will revitalize your washing, giving your clothes a crisp, clean fragrance that lasts all day. You can also enjoy other outstanding Comfort Creations fragrances including Honeysuckle & Sandalwood and Tuberose & Vanilla Flower. Use alongside your clothes washing powder or liquid for best results.
  • Blended by perfume experts, Comfort Creations Cherryblossom & Sweetpea contains fantastic fragrances made to delight your senses
  • Each wash locks in luscious Cherryblossom & Sweetpea scent, giving you 100% more fragrance in every drop compared to Comfort Pure
  • Use Comfort Creations alongside laundry washing powder or liquid in every wash to give clothes super softness and lasting freshness
  • Comfort Creations works wonders on fabric fibres, making them perfect for easy ironing and leaving lovely fragrance blended by perfume experts
  • Our fabric conditioner helps maintain colour and shine to help clothes stay looking their best for longer
  • It is one of a range of outstanding fragrances in the Comfort Creations family
  • Pack size: 1.16L

Information

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour a 35ml dose of Comfort Fabric Conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favorite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly on to fabrics.Store between 5ºC and 25ºC. You don't need to dilute. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle.

Warnings

  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone, Tetramethyl acetyloctahydronaphthalenes. May produce an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1.16 ℮

Safety information

Contains Benzisothiazolinone, Tetramethyl acetyloctahydronaphthalenes. May produce an allergic reaction

73 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Nice fragrance.

4 stars

I don't always use a fabric softener but can tell the difference when I do. This leaves clothes feeling soft and smelling really fresh but not too overpowering. I also mix up a mix of this and water and spray on soft furnishings. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fills my whole house with freshness!

5 stars

This has to be one of my favourite fragrance and lasts for ages! I only ever add half a capful to a full load or like to add a little extra to my bedding and I try to dry everything on clothes horse scattered around the house because it fills my house with the most beautiful fragrance! My clothes are so soft and so much easier to iron after using it and I can smell a burst of freshness everytime I open my wardrobe as well as while I'm wearing them and have received numerous comments asking what fabric softener I use! The little cap on top is a perfect measuring cup as its literally half a cap or a full cap depending on everyones preference! The combination of cherry blossom & sweet pea works beautifully! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smelling laundry

5 stars

This fabric conditioner smells lovely and is really long lasting. The scent was evident when opening my washing machine and once my laundry had dried in the tumble drier. It's a slight scent, floral tones suitable for males and females. Would certainly recomened. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

And comfort have done it again!!! Well done another amazing product, my house is like a tribute to comfort I must have at least 1 of every bottle if not 2, for some reason i can't get enough of smelling fresh clothes. The new Cherry blossom and sweet pea fragrance is like summer in a bottle. Unfortunately for me it never lasts the full 33 washes it says on the bottle as I use way too much every time, I think the more you use the longer it will smell but this is nonsense. I would say clothes will stay smelling fresh once laundered is about 2 weeks but I do go once blind flatter a while, I've been trying to test how long by washing my items then packing them away in the wardrobe and 2 weeks was the longest and after 2 weeks i couldn't smell anything. I did find if you put them in vacuum bags the do last longer. Over all I think this is there best fragrance so far and can't wait to try new ones. I always have and always will recommend all products by comfort creations. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely

5 stars

I love this product. I always use comfort fabric softener and this scent is beautiful. Lasts for ages between washes and you don't have to use loads to get great smelling clothes. Always makes my bedding smell fresh every night [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok product

3 stars

I got this as I like to try new fabric softeners from time to time to make clothes smell nice. On opening the bottle I have to say the scent was very subtle and not overpowering or all that strong to be honest. I used a bit extra in the wash as I like clothes to smell fresh and because I wasn’t convinced the normal amount would make a difference On taking the washing out of the machine it had a nice smell but again not overpowering so I’m not sure how long the scent will last [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxurious one lasting scent.

5 stars

With so many different brands of fabric conditioner on the market, it’s difficult to find a firm favourite. It really is only the scent that becomes the deciding factor on which brand to buy! Cherry blossom and sweet pea has all of the amazing qualities of Comfort fabric conditioner with a luxurious sweet scent. As you would expect with Comfort fabric conditioner, the dosing instructions were accurate and I didn’t feel the need to add extra to achieve the desired level of fragrance! My washing felt cared for and the fragrance was subtle but noticeable and lasted long after laundering. Cherry blossom and sweet pea has became a firm favourite and a regular choice! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxurious!

5 stars

With so many different types of fabric conditioner on the market, it’s difficult to find a firm favourite. It really is only the scent that becomes the deciding factor on which brand to buy! Cherry blossom and sweet pea fragrance has all of the amazing qualities of Comfort fabric conditioner combined with a luxurious sweet, but subtle scent. As expected, the dosing instructions were accurate and I didn’t feel the need to add additional fabric conditioner to get the desired level of fragrance. My washing felt fantastic and cared for, and the fragrance lasted long after washing. This has became a firm favourite and a fragrance that I will choose again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

This is such a great product in lovely bright packaging. ! I use it in every wash and my towels and other clothes including the kids clothes smell fresh and have an amazing scent and feel so soft. The scent last for ages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fabric conditioner

5 stars

This is a lovely fabric conditioner for all types of washes. The smell is very pleasant but not too overpowering like some others can be. It's made my washing lovely and soft, and only a little goes a long way! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

