Greene King Great British Ales 6X500ml
- Great British Ales
- Old Speckled Hen
- First brewed in Abingdon, Oxfordshire to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the MG car and affectionately named after an old car used as a factory runaround "The owld speckled un".
- A satisfying, finely balanced ale with a distinctive rich malty taste, bursting with character, fruity aroma and deliciously smooth.
- Old Golden Hen
- Crafted by the Master Brewer of "Old Speckled Hen".
- A light golden beer brewed using the finest pale malts and the rare Galaxy hop for a light golden colour, subtle tropical fruit notes and a deliciously smooth finish.
- IPA
- An award winning beer brewed in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, where Greene King have been brewing since 1799.
- An easy drinking, refreshing IPA combining the fresh dry hop and herbal character of the Challenger and First Gold hops with a clean dry finish.
- East Coast IPA
- Bringing American hops to the East of England where it is brewed in Suffolk.
- This beer combines the heady aromas and flavours of American hops (Amarillo, Centennial and Citra) with the refreshment of traditional British ales.
- Belhaven 80 Shilling
- A first class beer from Scotland's oldest working brewery.
- The "Shilling" names, typical of traditional Scots Ales, refer to the historic wholesale price of a cask. 80 Shillings were top shelf stuff.
- Brewed with three local malts and two hop varieties to create a rich copper coloured beer with malty, toffee and soft fruit character.
- Ruddles Best
- Originally brewed in England's smallest county of Rutland. This beer is a classis of English Brewing tradition with hoppy, citrus undertones and soft fruit aromas. It is well balanced with bitterness and a light sweetness.
- The Greene King Brewery
- Was established in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk in 1799. Ale has been a feature of life at our home since at least as far back as 1086. We know this because the Great Abbey's 'cerevisiarii' or ale brewers are mentioned in the Domesday Book. We are proud of this heritage and tradition and we are as passionate about our beers, our service and our people as our brewing ancestors.
- This pack contains a hand-picked selection of delicious ales which showcase the variety of flavours and styles on offer among Great British Ales. From fresh golden ales to classic English Bitters and malty Scottish Ale, these beers will take your tastebuds on a journey of discovery.
- Belhaven or "Beautiful Harbour" is Scotland's oldest working brewery, established in 1719, 20 miles east at Edinburgh. With abundant local barley, fine water from the brewery well and access to markets up and down the coast, Belhaven was the perfect place for a brewery back then and it still is today. It has long been known for its excellent range of flavourful Scottish ales.
- Old Golden Hen - Monde Selection 2014 International Quality Institute - Gold Award
- IPA - Monde Selection 2015 International Quality Institute - Gold Award
- Pack size: 3000ml
- Contains Malted Barley
- Old Speckled Hen: A satisfying, finely balanced ale with a distinctive rich malty taste, bursting with character, fruity aroma and deliciously smooth. Old Golden Hen: A light golden beer brewed using the finest pale malts and the rare Galaxy hop for a light golden colour, subtle tropical fruit notes and a deliciously smooth finish
- Old Speckled Hen
- Food matches:
- Perfect with tasteful, quality British foods, premium pies, gravies, sausages and barbecues.
- Old Golden Hen
- Food matches:
- Great with fish and light salad dishes with bacon & chicken.
- IPA
- Food matches:
- Well matched with curry, spicy foods and lighter blue cheeses.
- East Coast IPA
- Food matches:
- Gourmet burgers with a fruity relish, barbecue chicken wings or Mexican Food dishes such as Tacos and Enchiladas.
- Belhaven 80 Shilling
- Food matches:
- Great with pot roast and lighter meat dishes as well as sharp cheeses such as extra mature cheddar or Parmesan.
- Ruddles Best
- Food matches:
- Latin and Cajun style dishes can mirror the style and flavour of this crisp dry fruity ale.
- Brewed by:
- Greene King At Westgate Street,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT.
- And at:
- Belhaven Brewery,
- Dunbar,
- Eat Lothian,
- Scotland,
- EH42 1PE.
18 Years
