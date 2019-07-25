Mission Deli. Wraps Wholemeal 8 Pack

If you like making a total mess...
These wraps have a 'new soft' recipe. Don't be fooled, these are on offer for a reason. As a vessel for a burrito, you'd be better off with tracing paper.
Tasty and easy to fold.
These last forever! The store ofc wants you to eat 'em up quick, but if they end up buried beneath other stuff in the fridge - and a flat pack like this is susceptible to that - and re-surface weeks later, hey presto, still perfectly fine. The texture's not quite the same as the white ones, but then you'd not expect it to be, would you; but for 100% wholemeal flour (most wholemeal wraps aren't), these are pliable and tasty, they just don't crisp up quite as successfully as your white flour ones do.