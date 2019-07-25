By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mission Deli. Wraps Wholemeal 8 Pack

3(2)Write a review
Mission Deli. Wraps Wholemeal 8 Pack
£ 1.60
£0.20/each

Product Description

  • 8 Wholemeal Wheat Flour Tortilla Wraps
  • For full recipes visit missionwraps.co.uk
  • Join us on facebook or check out our website for more recipe ideas www.facebook.com/MissionWrapsUK
  • Welcome to the Mission Deli
  • We are the family company that has been baking quality wraps around the world since 1948. Starting from an authentic recipe in the heart of Mexico we have been perfecting their softness, making them ideal for all kinds of delicious fillings. Make your lunch less ordinary- go Deli style everyday!
  • For more tasty lunches try some other wraps from our range including Original and Mediterranean Herb
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Super soft
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oils [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil], Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sugar, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Wheat Germ, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Malic Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing: Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once opened, re-close at seam and use within 2 days. Best Before: See front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: We love our wraps warm. Remove from packaging and heat up to make wonderful hot wraps, burritos or quesadillas.

Grill
Instructions: Each wrap for 10-15 seconds each side.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Each wrap for 10-15 seconds each side.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Mission Foods,
  • Renown Avenue,
  • Coventry Business Park,
  • Coventry,
  • CV5 6UJ.

Return to

  Get in touch
  To contact our customer service team please call: 02476 676000
  Mission Foods,
  Renown Avenue,
  Coventry Business Park,
  Coventry,
  CV5 6UJ.
  www.missionwraps.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x Wholemeal Wraps

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper wrapReference Intake For AdultsReference Intake per wrap
Energy 1228kJ752kJ8400kJ/752kJ/
-292kcal179kcal2000kcal179kcal
Total Fat 8.3g5.1g70g5.1g
(of which saturates)3.7g2.3g20g2.3g
Carbohydrate 41.6g25.5g260g25.5g
(of which sugars)3.7g2.3g90g2.3g
Fibre 8.8g5.4g24g5.4g
Protein 8.4g5.1g50g5.1g
Salt 1.38g0.84g6g0.84
Nutritional needs of individuals may be higher or lower based on gender, age, level of physical activity and other factors----

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

If you like making a total mess...

1 stars

These wraps have a 'new soft' recipe. Don't be fooled, these are on offer for a reason. As a vessel for a burrito, you'd be better off with tracing paper.

Tasty and easy to fold.

5 stars

These last forever! The store ofc wants you to eat 'em up quick, but if they end up buried beneath other stuff in the fridge - and a flat pack like this is susceptible to that - and re-surface weeks later, hey presto, still perfectly fine. The texture's not quite the same as the white ones, but then you'd not expect it to be, would you; but for 100% wholemeal flour (most wholemeal wraps aren't), these are pliable and tasty, they just don't crisp up quite as successfully as your white flour ones do.

