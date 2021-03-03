We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt Teddy Adorable Advent Calendar 250G

4.9(50)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Teddy Adorable Advent Calendar 250G

£11.00
£4.40/100g

Product Description

  • 24 Luxurious Chocolates
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Discover A Delicious Piece Of Lindt Milk Chocolate Behind Each Window
  • For 175 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients.
  • Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including the Lindt Teddy and his friends - the perfect way to show you care.
  • Please Recycle Where Possible
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • 52072 Aachen,
  • Germany.
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (Schweiz) AG,
  • 8802 Kilchberg,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

250g ℮

  • 1x Lindt Teddy Milk Chocolate (100g)
  • 3x Lindt Teddy & 3x Gold Reindeer Milk Chocolate (10g)
  • 5x Lindt Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
  • 6x Lindor Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • 6x Lindt Milk Chocolate Snowdrops with a Creamy Double Milk Filling (47%)

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2272 kJ / 544 kcal
Fat 32g
- of which saturates 19g
Carbohydrate 56g
- of which sugars 54g
Protein 7.2g
Salt 0.32g

  • 1x Lindt Teddy Milk Chocolate (100g)
  • 3x Lindt Teddy & 3x Gold Reindeer Milk Chocolate (10g)
  • 5x Lindt Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
  • 6x Lindor Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • 6x Lindt Milk Chocolate Snowdrops with a Creamy Double Milk Filling (47%)

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder (18%), Anhydrous Milk Fat (10%), Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder (3%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2430 kJ / 583 kcal
Fat 39g
- of which saturates 24g
Carbohydrate 51g
- of which sugars 51g
Protein 6.6g
Salt 0.20g

  • 1x Lindt Teddy Milk Chocolate (100g)
  • 3x Lindt Teddy & 3x Gold Reindeer Milk Chocolate (10g)
  • 5x Lindt Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
  • 6x Lindor Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • 6x Lindt Milk Chocolate Snowdrops with a Creamy Double Milk Filling (47%)

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2587 kJ / 623 kcal
Fat 47g
- of which saturates 34g
Carbohydrate 44g
- of which sugars 42g
Protein 5.0g
Salt 0.17g

  • 1x Lindt Teddy Milk Chocolate (100g)
  • 3x Lindt Teddy & 3x Gold Reindeer Milk Chocolate (10g)
  • 5x Lindt Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
  • 6x Lindor Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • 6x Lindt Milk Chocolate Snowdrops with a Creamy Double Milk Filling (47%)

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2350 kJ / 564 kcal
Fat 36g
- of which saturates 22g
Carbohydrate 52g
- of which sugars 50g
Protein 7.1g
Salt 0.31g

  • 1x Lindt Teddy Milk Chocolate (100g)
  • 3x Lindt Teddy & 3x Gold Reindeer Milk Chocolate (10g)
  • 5x Lindt Swiss Milk Chocolate Napolitains
  • 6x Lindor Mini Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • 6x Lindt Milk Chocolate Snowdrops with a Creamy Double Milk Filling (47%)

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 31% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a Cool and Dry Place

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2262 kJ / 542 kcal
Fat 32g
- of which saturates 20g
Carbohydrate 56g
- of which sugars 55g
Protein 6.5g
Salt 0.23g
50 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great

5 stars

Review from LINDT

Amazing great sized advent calendar. I loved that each day was different with the occasional bigger treat. Finished off with a big bear on Christmas Eve. I was excited to open it each day. Highly recommend.

Yummy

5 stars

Review from LINDT

well who dose not like chocolate. nice box , lovely chocolate, but the selection very limited they are tiny bars/bears/balls not really enough to enjoy one each day , yet day 25 big bear was too much to eat in one go . not really worth the price

Beautiful Advantage calendar

5 stars

Review from LINDT

Got this as a present for my grandson. Wow! Gorgeous from look of the box to taste of the cute little teddies and raindeer. The packaging is great. Lovely big bright chunky Christmasy box of delicious little teddy bears and reindeer. The taste is as good as any of the Lindt chocolate products I have tasted.

The best advent ever

5 stars

Review from LINDT

I felt so naughty eating my advent before it was time and actually got funny looks from my son because I got mine before he got his lol I would recommend this to everyone because we all deserve a treat at Christmas time I will definitely be buying again next year as it's my favourite chocolate and the advent is exactly the same only miniature size

Disappointed

2 stars

So disappointing, yes it looks good and yes it’s good chocolate but it’s not a good advent calendar. There is no picture/moto/joke/fact behind each door, just a plain door and no picture behind the chocolate either! A lot of effort into the outward look but not worth it. Poor quality.

Smooth tasting chocolate

5 stars

Review from LINDT

Smooth creamy chocolate That is just the right bite size. Amazing flavours come in a great size box with amazing smell that is wrapped around for in coloured foil to keep the freshness in. Just the right amount of chocolate I the amazing looking advent calendar for the day

Fantastic Advent, great variety. Highly recommende

5 stars

Review from LINDT

It's the first time in ages I have bought an advent calendar, a lot just seemed a bit too boring and the same. But this caught my eye. It's got lovely eye catching box which will look amazing in the room as it's really Christmasy. It's a great size with a really good variation of chocolate inside, gold wrapped reindeer and little teddies. Milk Neapolitans chocolate snow drops and truffles, but the best of all is the large lovely thick chocolate Teddy for the last day. As you would expect from Lindt the quality and flavour of the chocolates are just amazing. Wondering how I know this, well we could not wait till December and started already, and that was the large Teddy as it was teasing me looking at me so it went first!! So going to get another for next month. It's the best advent I have seen and tasted. You really will not be disappointed, there is great variety and nice surprises.

My fave

5 stars

Review from LINDT

Lindt is my fave chocolate this is such a well made and presented Advent calendar know I'm going to enjoy it every day in December only problem I will have it not eating it All in one day it's just such lovely choc

Lovely design

5 stars

Review from LINDT

My daughter loves the Lindt Teddy Advent Calendar and requests one every year. The packaging is beautiful and it looks expensive but is great value. The chocolate is always yummy and the count down makes it special.

A very tasty advent calendar, suitable for any age

5 stars

Review from LINDT

Every year, we buy Lindt advent calendar and every year we are greeted by the same wonderful quality chocolate in taste and it's luxurious wrapping. We love the Teddy advent calendar, because it has variety of chocolates and never gets boring... there is a big teddy for the 24th, there is reindeers and teddies, there is little chocolate napolitains, chocolate truffles and snow drops.. absolutely gorgeous selection to please any chocolate connoisseur.

