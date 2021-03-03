Lindt Teddy Adorable Advent Calendar 250G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great Review from LINDT 3rd March 2021 Amazing great sized advent calendar. I loved that each day was different with the occasional bigger treat. Finished off with a big bear on Christmas Eve. I was excited to open it each day. Highly recommend.

Yummy Review from LINDT 13th January 2021 well who dose not like chocolate. nice box , lovely chocolate, but the selection very limited they are tiny bars/bears/balls not really enough to enjoy one each day , yet day 25 big bear was too much to eat in one go . not really worth the price

Beautiful Advantage calendar Review from LINDT 11th December 2020 Got this as a present for my grandson. Wow! Gorgeous from look of the box to taste of the cute little teddies and raindeer. The packaging is great. Lovely big bright chunky Christmasy box of delicious little teddy bears and reindeer. The taste is as good as any of the Lindt chocolate products I have tasted.

The best advent ever Review from LINDT 4th December 2020 I felt so naughty eating my advent before it was time and actually got funny looks from my son because I got mine before he got his lol I would recommend this to everyone because we all deserve a treat at Christmas time I will definitely be buying again next year as it's my favourite chocolate and the advent is exactly the same only miniature size

Disappointed A Tesco Customer1st December 2020 So disappointing, yes it looks good and yes it’s good chocolate but it’s not a good advent calendar. There is no picture/moto/joke/fact behind each door, just a plain door and no picture behind the chocolate either! A lot of effort into the outward look but not worth it. Poor quality. Report

Smooth tasting chocolate Review from LINDT 22nd November 2020 Smooth creamy chocolate That is just the right bite size. Amazing flavours come in a great size box with amazing smell that is wrapped around for in coloured foil to keep the freshness in. Just the right amount of chocolate I the amazing looking advent calendar for the day

Fantastic Advent, great variety. Highly recommende Review from LINDT 15th November 2020 It's the first time in ages I have bought an advent calendar, a lot just seemed a bit too boring and the same. But this caught my eye. It's got lovely eye catching box which will look amazing in the room as it's really Christmasy. It's a great size with a really good variation of chocolate inside, gold wrapped reindeer and little teddies. Milk Neapolitans chocolate snow drops and truffles, but the best of all is the large lovely thick chocolate Teddy for the last day. As you would expect from Lindt the quality and flavour of the chocolates are just amazing. Wondering how I know this, well we could not wait till December and started already, and that was the large Teddy as it was teasing me looking at me so it went first!! So going to get another for next month. It's the best advent I have seen and tasted. You really will not be disappointed, there is great variety and nice surprises.

My fave Review from LINDT 13th November 2020 Lindt is my fave chocolate this is such a well made and presented Advent calendar know I'm going to enjoy it every day in December only problem I will have it not eating it All in one day it's just such lovely choc

Lovely design Review from LINDT 12th November 2020 My daughter loves the Lindt Teddy Advent Calendar and requests one every year. The packaging is beautiful and it looks expensive but is great value. The chocolate is always yummy and the count down makes it special.