Lindt Teddy Adorable Advent Calendar 250G

Great
Amazing great sized advent calendar. I loved that each day was different with the occasional bigger treat. Finished off with a big bear on Christmas Eve. I was excited to open it each day. Highly recommend.
Yummy
well who dose not like chocolate. nice box , lovely chocolate, but the selection very limited they are tiny bars/bears/balls not really enough to enjoy one each day , yet day 25 big bear was too much to eat in one go . not really worth the price
Beautiful Advantage calendar
Got this as a present for my grandson. Wow! Gorgeous from look of the box to taste of the cute little teddies and raindeer. The packaging is great. Lovely big bright chunky Christmasy box of delicious little teddy bears and reindeer. The taste is as good as any of the Lindt chocolate products I have tasted.
The best advent ever
I felt so naughty eating my advent before it was time and actually got funny looks from my son because I got mine before he got his lol I would recommend this to everyone because we all deserve a treat at Christmas time I will definitely be buying again next year as it's my favourite chocolate and the advent is exactly the same only miniature size
Disappointed
So disappointing, yes it looks good and yes it’s good chocolate but it’s not a good advent calendar. There is no picture/moto/joke/fact behind each door, just a plain door and no picture behind the chocolate either! A lot of effort into the outward look but not worth it. Poor quality.
Smooth tasting chocolate
Smooth creamy chocolate That is just the right bite size. Amazing flavours come in a great size box with amazing smell that is wrapped around for in coloured foil to keep the freshness in. Just the right amount of chocolate I the amazing looking advent calendar for the day
Fantastic Advent, great variety. Highly recommende
It's the first time in ages I have bought an advent calendar, a lot just seemed a bit too boring and the same. But this caught my eye. It's got lovely eye catching box which will look amazing in the room as it's really Christmasy. It's a great size with a really good variation of chocolate inside, gold wrapped reindeer and little teddies. Milk Neapolitans chocolate snow drops and truffles, but the best of all is the large lovely thick chocolate Teddy for the last day. As you would expect from Lindt the quality and flavour of the chocolates are just amazing. Wondering how I know this, well we could not wait till December and started already, and that was the large Teddy as it was teasing me looking at me so it went first!! So going to get another for next month. It's the best advent I have seen and tasted. You really will not be disappointed, there is great variety and nice surprises.
My fave
Lindt is my fave chocolate this is such a well made and presented Advent calendar know I'm going to enjoy it every day in December only problem I will have it not eating it All in one day it's just such lovely choc
Lovely design
My daughter loves the Lindt Teddy Advent Calendar and requests one every year. The packaging is beautiful and it looks expensive but is great value. The chocolate is always yummy and the count down makes it special.
A very tasty advent calendar, suitable for any age
Every year, we buy Lindt advent calendar and every year we are greeted by the same wonderful quality chocolate in taste and it's luxurious wrapping. We love the Teddy advent calendar, because it has variety of chocolates and never gets boring... there is a big teddy for the 24th, there is reindeers and teddies, there is little chocolate napolitains, chocolate truffles and snow drops.. absolutely gorgeous selection to please any chocolate connoisseur.