Belvita Crunchy Chocolate Chips 300G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1732 kJ
Product Description
- Biscuits made with wholegrain cereals and chocolate and added minerals.
- Charter Harmony
- Belvita is Committed Harmony Program
- We proudly partner with farmers close to our factories to grow wheat in a sustainable way that helps conserve water, cares for the soil, protects biodiversity and reduces carbon emissions. Learn more about the program on www.harmony.info
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Find more information on www.belvitamorning.com
- Energy for the Whole Morning(1)
- At belVita, we bake delicious biscuits respecting what nature gives us: the natural strength of wholegrains. Our delicious and nutritious biscuits are made with 5 different wholegrains - wheat, oats, barley, spelt and buckwheat or rye. belVita biscuits are gently baked to preserve the nutritional qualities inside.
- belVita Crunchy provides slow release carbohydrates, hour after hour, through your morning. This is why belVita Crunchy is a convenient and nutritious choice for your mornings.
- (1)These belVita biscuits have a high content of slowly digestible starch, which is a slow release carbohydrate. Consumption of foods high in slowly digestible starch raises blood glucose concentration less after a meal compared to foods low in slowly digestible starch.
- No colours or preservatives, Source of fibre, Source of Calcium, Magnesium and Iron, Suitable for vegetarians
- Enjoy a balanced breakfast with belVita with 3 biscuits, a plain dairy product, a fruit and a tea or a coffee.
- Contains 19 grams wholegrain cereals per serving (50 g)
- A 50 g serving contains at least 15 % of the Nutrient Reference Value of calcium, magnesium and iron.
- Gently baked extra thick and crunchy breakfast biscuits, packed with chocolate chips
- Proven to slowly release carbohydrates over 4 hours
- Made with a blend of 5 wholegrains and a source of vitamins and minerals
- Contains 6 packs of 3 breakfast biscuits - a delicious way to start your day!
- Source of fibre
- Source of calcium, magnesium and iron
- No colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Cereals 61.3 % [Wholegrain Cereals 38.4 % (Oat Flakes 17.6 %, Wholegrain Wheat Flour 13.2 %, Oat Grits 4.3 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1.1 %, Wholegrain Rye Flour 1.1 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 1.1 %), Wheat Flour 22.9 %], Sugar, Chocolate Chips 9.5 % [Cocoa Paste, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Rapeseed Oil, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Electrolytic Iron), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E472e), Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 6x3 = 18 biscuits
Name and address
Net Contents
6 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|1 biscuit (16.7 g)
|% / 1 biscuit (16.7 g)
|Energy
|1732 kJ
|289 kJ
|-
|413 kcal
|69 kcal
|3 %*
|Fat
|12 g
|2.0 g
|3 %*
|of which saturates
|2.9 g
|0.5 g
|2 %*
|Carbohydrate ***
|62 g
|10 g
|4 %*
|of which sugars
|23 g
|3.8 g
|4 %*
|of which starch
|39 g
|6.4 g
|-
|Fibre
|12 g
|2.0 g
|-
|Protein
|8.0 g
|1.3 g
|3 %*
|Salt
|0.57 g
|0.10 g
|2 %*
|Calcium
|246 mg
|31 %
|41 mg
|5 %**
|Magnesium
|145 mg
|39 %
|24 mg
|6 %**
|Iron
|5.7 mg
|40 %
|0.95 mg
|7 %**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*** Contains minimum 15 g Slowly Digestible Starch per 100 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
