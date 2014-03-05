Tesco Echinacea Cold & Flu Relief 30S

DOSAGE

Start at first signs of common cold. For oral use.

Swallow the tablets whole with water. Do not chew.

Adults, elderly and children over 12 years: 1–2 tablets, twice a day.

This product is not suitable if you are under 12 years of age, pregnant or breastfeeding. If symptoms worsen, or do not improve within 10 days you must see a doctor or pharmacist.

DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO.

WARNINGS

Do not use if you are allergic to Echinacea, other members of the daisy (Asteraceae/Compositae) family or any of the ingredients.

• Do not use if blister is broken.

• Do not use these tablets after the expiry date shown on pack.

Please read the enclosed leaflet before use.

KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.



THR 20894/0062