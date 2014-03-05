Tesco Echinacea Cold & Flu Relief 30S
Product Description
- Tesco Health Echinacea Cold and Flu Relief
- A traditional herbal medicinal product used to relieve the symptoms of the common cold and influenza type infections based on traditional use only.
Information
Ingredients
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS:
Each film coated tablet contains: 71.5mg of extract (dry extract) from Echinacea purpurea root (6-7:1) (equivalent to 429 mg - 500 mg of Echinacea purpurea (L.) Moench, root) Extraction solvent: Ethanol 30 % v/v.
Also contains: maltodextrin, calcium hydrogen phosphate dihydrate, microcrystalline cellulose, croscarmellose sodium, colloidal anhydrous silica, magnesium stearate, hypromellose, purified talc, vegetable carbon black (E153), copper chlorophyllin (E141), titanium dioxide (E171).
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original container.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
DOSAGE
Start at first signs of common cold. For oral use.
Swallow the tablets whole with water. Do not chew.
Adults, elderly and children over 12 years: 1–2 tablets, twice a day.
This product is not suitable if you are under 12 years of age, pregnant or breastfeeding. If symptoms worsen, or do not improve within 10 days you must see a doctor or pharmacist.
DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO.
WARNINGS
Do not use if you are allergic to Echinacea, other members of the daisy (Asteraceae/Compositae) family or any of the ingredients.
• Do not use if blister is broken.
• Do not use these tablets after the expiry date shown on pack.
Please read the enclosed leaflet before use.
KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
THR 20894/0062
Number of uses
- Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
30 Tablets
