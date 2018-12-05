By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Roasting Potatoes 1.5Kg

Tesco Finest Roasting Potatoes 1.5Kg
£ 1.25
£0.83/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 726kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes.
  • Fluffy, rich varieties expertly developed for the best taste and texture. Exclusively grown for Tesco Finest.
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash potatoes.

    To preserve the delicate texture of these unique potatoes please do not boil.

    Oven - for roast potatoes

    200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6  1 hr

    Peel the potatoes and cut into quarters. Preheat a roasting dish with enough olive oil to baste the potato pieces but leave no free oil in the dish. Place the pieces in the dish and roast in the oven for 1 hour until the potatoes are golden and crispy. Serve immediately.

    Oven - for potato wedges

    200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6  30mins

    Wash potatoes and dry them thoroughly. Leaving the skins on, slice each one lengthways into 6 evenly sized wedges. Dry them again and then toss them in a bowl with 1 dessertspoon of olive oil. Spread them on a baking tray and cook on a high shelf in a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes or until golden and crispy. Serve immediately.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 175g
Energy726kJ / 173kcal1270kJ / 302kcal
Fat5.7g10.0g
Saturates0.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate26.4g46.2g
Sugars1.2g2.1g
Fibre2.7g4.7g
Protein2.6g4.6g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.2mg (20%NRV)0.4mg (35%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When roasted according to instructions.--

i have bought these before to cook chips there the

5 stars

i have bought these before to cook chips there the nicest chips I have ever tasted would recommend

