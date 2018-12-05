Tesco Finest Roasting Potatoes 1.5Kg

Wash potatoes.

To preserve the delicate texture of these unique potatoes please do not boil.

Oven - for roast potatoes

200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 1 hr

Peel the potatoes and cut into quarters. Preheat a roasting dish with enough olive oil to baste the potato pieces but leave no free oil in the dish. Place the pieces in the dish and roast in the oven for 1 hour until the potatoes are golden and crispy. Serve immediately.

Oven - for potato wedges

200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 30mins

Wash potatoes and dry them thoroughly. Leaving the skins on, slice each one lengthways into 6 evenly sized wedges. Dry them again and then toss them in a bowl with 1 dessertspoon of olive oil. Spread them on a baking tray and cook on a high shelf in a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes or until golden and crispy. Serve immediately.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.