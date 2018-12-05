Tesco Finest Roasting Potatoes 1.5Kg

i have bought these before to cook chips there the
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 726kJ / 173kcal
Potato
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight
Produce of
Wash potatoes.
To preserve the delicate texture of these unique potatoes please do not boil.
Oven - for roast potatoes
200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 1 hr
Peel the potatoes and cut into quarters. Preheat a roasting dish with enough olive oil to baste the potato pieces but leave no free oil in the dish. Place the pieces in the dish and roast in the oven for 1 hour until the potatoes are golden and crispy. Serve immediately.
Oven - for potato wedges
200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 30mins
Wash potatoes and dry them thoroughly. Leaving the skins on, slice each one lengthways into 6 evenly sized wedges. Dry them again and then toss them in a bowl with 1 dessertspoon of olive oil. Spread them on a baking tray and cook on a high shelf in a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes or until golden and crispy. Serve immediately.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
approx. 8 Servings
1.5kg e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 175g
|Energy
|726kJ / 173kcal
|1270kJ / 302kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|10.0g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|26.4g
|46.2g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|4.7g
|Protein
|2.6g
|4.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.2mg (20%NRV)
|0.4mg (35%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When roasted according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
