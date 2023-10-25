Command Clear Medium Hook 2 Pack Damage-free hanging Includes 2 medium hooks & 4 medium strips Each hook holds 900g/2lbs

For effective damage-free hanging indoors, use Command™ Medium Clear Hooks with Clear Strips. They hold strongly to a variety of surfaces including solid, hollow and painted walls, as well as other materials including wood, tile, metal and glass. They're easy to apply and remove, leaving no holes, marks or sticky residue. Our clear hooks and strips blend in seamlessly making them suitable for any room in the house or office. Rehanging them is as easy as applying a Command™ Clear Refill Strip, so you can take down, move and reuse them again and again.

Size: Medium Holding power: 900 g Colour: Transparent Strip type: Indoor Clear

Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanly Easy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drills Strips stretch off cleanly without leaving holes, marks or sticky residue Discreet clear hooks and strips blend in seamlessly with décor Suitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, metal and wood

