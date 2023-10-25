We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Command Clear Medium Hook 2 Pack

Command Clear Medium Hook 2 Pack

5(5)
Write a review

£4.00

£2.00/each

Command Clear Medium Hook 2 PackDamage-free hangingIncludes 2 medium hooks & 4 medium stripsEach hook holds 900g/2lbs
For effective damage-free hanging indoors, use Command™ Medium Clear Hooks with Clear Strips. They hold strongly to a variety of surfaces including solid, hollow and painted walls, as well as other materials including wood, tile, metal and glass. They're easy to apply and remove, leaving no holes, marks or sticky residue. Our clear hooks and strips blend in seamlessly making them suitable for any room in the house or office. Rehanging them is as easy as applying a Command™ Clear Refill Strip, so you can take down, move and reuse them again and again.
Size: MediumHolding power: 900 gColour: TransparentStrip type: Indoor Clear
Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanlyEasy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drillsStrips stretch off cleanly without leaving holes, marks or sticky residueDiscreet clear hooks and strips blend in seamlessly with décorSuitable for most smooth surfaces including painted walls, tiles, metal and wood

Preparation and Usage

See usage instructions: After attaching to wall wait 1 hour before hanging anything on the hook/strip. Ideal for solid, hollow and painted walls. Do not use on wallpapers, vinyl surfaces or other delicate or weak surfaces. Do not use on windows.
View all DIY

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here