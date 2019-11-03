By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Choco Snaps Pack 350G

4(7)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.29/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy494kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1647kJ / 389kcal

Product Description

  • Toasted crisp rice coated with milk chocolate, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • MILK CHOCOLATEY We love brekkie that’s why we carefully select the best ingredients for your bowl. We make sure it’s packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be so you're ready for the day ahead.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice, Sugar, Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1647kJ / 389kcal494kJ / 117kcal
Fat2.8g0.8g
Saturates1.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate83.6g25.1g
Sugars32.1g9.6g
Fibre2.3g0.7g
Protein6.2g1.9g
Salt0.7g0.2g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid200µg (100%NRV)60µg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 11 servings.--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

as good as kellogs

4 stars

as good as kellogs

Much better than the leading brand

5 stars

Actually really nice better than the new Coco pops recipe. These are my now go to cerial. Love the price too. Family approve 😁

Taste about as good as the branded version used to

5 stars

These are actually BETTER than Coco Pops - and with big box at less than half the price for MORE IN IT than the equivalent branded one, how could you go wrong? They taste very similar to what Coco Pops used to taste like before Kellogg's changed the recipe. A big bowl of these before bedtime is heavenly.

Size of boxes

2 stars

I would much rather have 1 big box of cereal in my cupboard

Coco snaps r great

5 stars

I buy these cause they r so much nicer, the flavours better and they stay crisper than the kellogs ones.

Please bring back the larger boxes of choco snaps. The larger boxes would get 5 stars, the small box gets 1 star.

1 stars

The small boxes don't last, i need to bye so many my cupboard is fall of boxes.

Better than Coco pops

5 stars

Since coco pops have reduced their sugar by 30% the kids hate them. But have enjoyed these as a replacement. My children enjoy a very healthy and active life and so these are a great treat a couple if times a week

