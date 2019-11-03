Tesco Choco Snaps Pack 350G

as good as kellogs
Much better than the leading brand
Actually really nice better than the new Coco pops recipe. These are my now go to cerial. Love the price too. Family approve 😁
Taste about as good as the branded version used to
These are actually BETTER than Coco Pops - and with big box at less than half the price for MORE IN IT than the equivalent branded one, how could you go wrong? They taste very similar to what Coco Pops used to taste like before Kellogg's changed the recipe. A big bowl of these before bedtime is heavenly.
Size of boxes
I would much rather have 1 big box of cereal in my cupboard
Coco snaps r great
I buy these cause they r so much nicer, the flavours better and they stay crisper than the kellogs ones.
Please bring back the larger boxes of choco snaps. The larger boxes would get 5 stars, the small box gets 1 star.
The small boxes don't last, i need to bye so many my cupboard is fall of boxes.
Better than Coco pops
Since coco pops have reduced their sugar by 30% the kids hate them. But have enjoyed these as a replacement. My children enjoy a very healthy and active life and so these are a great treat a couple if times a week