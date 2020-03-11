Bic Soleil Coloured Collection Blade 8

Nice shave 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 29th February 2020 I have tested these razors in the shower and in the bath. They are easy to use and provide a nice and smooth shave. No issues with shaving rash either. Fun to have different colours for each razor and it's a nice large pack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My go to disposables. 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 29th February 2020 I love these. They are my go to disposable every time we go away and great to have just in case I might need them. Love the coverage and great design for someone who struggles with gripping things. Leaves a beautiful smooth finish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stylish yet practical 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 23rd February 2020 I was very impressed with how the shavers arrived. The packaging was sleek and carefully designed. Didn't look cheap like many other disposable shavers do on shop shelves. The actual product fit in the hand very well with the rubber non slip handle a great feature as shavers can be slippy when shaving with soap/shaving cream so I appreciated the extra effort into the shaving design. 3 blades do the job well however I do have my concerns as to the longevity of the product if it's only using 3 blades. Overall they are a great design, colourful, feel strong and look better than some triple the price for just one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great and Affordable 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 21st February 2020 I tested this product for a few weeks so that I could properly review it. I think the fact that you get 8 razors in a pack makes them very affordable. They are more than one time use if kept dry and leave your skin feeling really soft. I will continue to use these razors! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great! 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 21st February 2020 Having tested this product for a few weeks now, i think they're great! Having 8 in a pack means it will be a while before you need to buy new ones. They do the job well :) would definitely recommend :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Were ok, had better 3 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 21st February 2020 Tried these for a few weeks now, and although they shave good they are not very comfortable to hold and are very slippery when wet- when shaving in the shower isnt a great combination. Maybe if you're into dry shaving it could work [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use and will last forever 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 21st February 2020 I tested these razors over the past couple of weeks and I have to say they are very easy o use. Shaving is comfortable even though they are not muti-blades one. The didn't caused any irritation to my skin, as other brands do because I have very sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 21st February 2020 I usually have to be careful which razors I use as I tend to suffer at times with a rash after shaving but I found these were pretty good and didn't leave me with a rash. They are comfortable and easy to hold and left a nice smooth finish. I will continue to use these and am very pleased to have found a product that suits my skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 20th February 2020 Stunning colours and really comfortable and easy to use, with fab results. Very impressed. These have become my favourite disposable razor and I would highly recommend. I have had more expensive razors but no where near as good as these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]