By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bic Soleil Coloured Collection Blade 8

4.5(37)Write a review
image 1 of Bic Soleil Coloured Collection Blade 8
£ 3.25
£0.41/each

Offer

  • A handy pack of triple-blade razors with 4 BIC Soleil Lady and 4 BIC Soleil Scent women's razors featuring handles designed for women
  • These women's razors have twin lubricating strips with Vitamin E or Aloe Vera for glide, great smoothness and a comfortable shave
  • With 2 soft grip zones on the handle, you have steady control tailored for the way women shave even in the shower
  • Pick your fancy from 4 lovely sun-kissed colours or 4 stylish shades on handles that release a touch of fragrance
  • Shave your way to a more colourful life with this pack of 8 brightly coloured razors to match your every mood. BIC Soleil Colour Collection of women's razors contains four BIC Soleil Lady razors and four BIC Soleil Scent razors. The curved handles are designed for women and have two soft rubber grips for excellent control. They all feature twin lubricating strips enriched with Vitamin E or Aloe Vera. Three high-quality stainless steel blades for a close shave.
  • Variety is the spice of life (and shaving). This BIC Soleil Colour Collection of women's razors is a great combination of four BIC Soleil Lady razors and four BIC Soleil Scent razors so you can have a set of colourful triple-blade shavers at your fingertips. Quick and easy to use, all the handles are curved with two soft rubber grips for excellent control. They also feature twin lubricating strips enriched with Vitamin E or Aloe Vera for a comfortable smooth shave on legs, underarms, and bikini lines. The BIC Soleil Scent razors come in four different refreshingly feminine colours with a lovely floral scent. And you'll love the sunny shades on the BIC Soleil Lady razors. In all, you get red, pink, dark pink, orange, dark orange, purple, dark purple, and yellow. Go as bare as you dare with the close shave of these high-quality stainless steel blades. Shaving is never dull with BIC. In addition to this great women's razor, it also has a wide array of top-quality shavers in a rainbow of colours designed with women's special shaving needs in mind. BIC knows how to deliver uncompromising quality at a good value.
  • Each fixed head razor features 3 high-quality stainless steel blades for a nice close shave

Information

Name and address

  • Societe Bic,
  • 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
  • 92611 Clichy Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.bicworld.com

Net Contents

8 x Disposable Women's Razors

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

37 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice shave

5 stars

I have tested these razors in the shower and in the bath. They are easy to use and provide a nice and smooth shave. No issues with shaving rash either. Fun to have different colours for each razor and it's a nice large pack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My go to disposables.

5 stars

I love these. They are my go to disposable every time we go away and great to have just in case I might need them. Love the coverage and great design for someone who struggles with gripping things. Leaves a beautiful smooth finish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stylish yet practical

5 stars

I was very impressed with how the shavers arrived. The packaging was sleek and carefully designed. Didn't look cheap like many other disposable shavers do on shop shelves. The actual product fit in the hand very well with the rubber non slip handle a great feature as shavers can be slippy when shaving with soap/shaving cream so I appreciated the extra effort into the shaving design. 3 blades do the job well however I do have my concerns as to the longevity of the product if it's only using 3 blades. Overall they are a great design, colourful, feel strong and look better than some triple the price for just one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great and Affordable

5 stars

I tested this product for a few weeks so that I could properly review it. I think the fact that you get 8 razors in a pack makes them very affordable. They are more than one time use if kept dry and leave your skin feeling really soft. I will continue to use these razors! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

Having tested this product for a few weeks now, i think they're great! Having 8 in a pack means it will be a while before you need to buy new ones. They do the job well :) would definitely recommend :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Were ok, had better

3 stars

Tried these for a few weeks now, and although they shave good they are not very comfortable to hold and are very slippery when wet- when shaving in the shower isnt a great combination. Maybe if you're into dry shaving it could work [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use and will last forever

4 stars

I tested these razors over the past couple of weeks and I have to say they are very easy o use. Shaving is comfortable even though they are not muti-blades one. The didn't caused any irritation to my skin, as other brands do because I have very sensitive skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect

5 stars

I usually have to be careful which razors I use as I tend to suffer at times with a rash after shaving but I found these were pretty good and didn't leave me with a rash. They are comfortable and easy to hold and left a nice smooth finish. I will continue to use these and am very pleased to have found a product that suits my skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Stunning colours and really comfortable and easy to use, with fab results. Very impressed. These have become my favourite disposable razor and I would highly recommend. I have had more expensive razors but no where near as good as these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth finish

4 stars

I really like these disposable razors, the shape of the handle means it’s easy to hold and the colours are great - very feminine. I had to go over my legs a couple of times to ensure a super smooth finish so slightly more effort than some razors. But overall very pleased and I would buy them again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here