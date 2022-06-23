Bob Martin Spot On Cat 24Wk Flea 6 Pipettes

Pesticide Free† †Contains no organophosphate, neonicotinoid or pyrethroid insecticides About This Product Bob Martin Clear Flea & Tick Spot-On for Cats and Kittens is a convenient and easy to use insect repellent Spot-On solution for use against fleas and ticks. Each treatment (x1 pipette) provides up to 4 weeks protection against fleas and ticks.

Since 1892 Bob Martin has provided vet-quality healthcare solutions for happy, healthy pets.

Made by Pets Choice Limited in the UK under licence from Martin & Martin Holdings. Bob Martin Clear is the registered trade mark of Martin & Martin Holdings.

Repels Fleas for 24 Weeks Repels Ticks for 24 Weeks Cats & Kittens from 12 Weeks

Ingredients

Active Ingredients contains: Ethyl Butylacetylaminopropionate 9.8% w/w, Margosa Extract 3.0% w/w, Lavandin Oil 0.5% w/w

Net Contents

6 x 0.9ml

Preparation and Usage