Bob Martin Spot On Cat 24Wk Flea 6 Pipettes

Bob Martin Spot On Cat 24Wk Flea 6 Pipettes

2(2)
£9.00

£1.50/each

Bob Martin Spot On Cat 24Wk Flea 6 Pipettes
Pesticide Free††Contains no organophosphate, neonicotinoid or pyrethroid insecticidesAbout This ProductBob Martin Clear Flea & Tick Spot-On for Cats and Kittens is a convenient and easy to use insect repellent Spot-On solution for use against fleas and ticks. Each treatment (x1 pipette) provides up to 4 weeks protection against fleas and ticks.
Since 1892 Bob Martin has provided vet-quality healthcare solutions for happy, healthy pets.
Made by Pets Choice Limited in the UK under licence from Martin & Martin Holdings. Bob Martin Clear is the registered trade mark of Martin & Martin Holdings.
Repels Fleas for 24 WeeksRepels Ticks for 24 WeeksCats & Kittens from 12 Weeks

Ingredients

Active Ingredients contains: Ethyl Butylacetylaminopropionate 9.8% w/w, Margosa Extract 3.0% w/w, Lavandin Oil 0.5% w/w

Net Contents

6 x 0.9ml

Preparation and Usage

Suitable forCats & kittens from 12 weeks oldDirections for UseTo safeguard your health and that of your pet please read this carton carefully before you apply the product to your pet. The directions for use can be found under the inner flap of the carton, along with the precautions, these should be read before each use.

