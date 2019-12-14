By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fixodent Partial Denture Adhesive Cream 40G

4.5(193)Write a review
image 1 of Fixodent Partial Denture Adhesive Cream 40G
  • Gain confidence with secure partial dentures and great oral hygiene. Fixodent Microseal for partials is the perfect ally in your everyday life when it comes to a strong hold and a clean mouth protected from food infiltrations. A super-thin nozzle forms a barrier and holds to prevent food particles from getting beneath your partial dentures, thus protecting your gums from irritation and soreness. Feel confident with a strong hold and a comfortable fit and dive into your favorite foods with Fixodent Microseal.
  • Addresses specific needs of partial denture wearers
  • Holds partials in, seals food out
  • Ultra-thin nozzle creates a firm sealing barrier between your partials and your gums
  • Provides a strong hold and keeps your partial denture securely in place
  • The flavour-free formula does not affect the taste of food
  • Can be removed easily
  • Pack size: 40G

Ingredients

Calcium/Sodium PVM/MA Copolymer (35%), Paraffinum Liquidum, Cellulose Gum (20%), Petrolatum, Silica

Germany

  • Keep out of reach of children. Do not use more than directed.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

40g ℮

Not so good a hold

2 stars

I got some of the extra hold to help it hold longer to the end of the day but find it is not as good as the normal ones. Plus I'm still hoping to find some flavour fixodent to give a Better taste in the mouth.

fixodent

4 stars

love this stuff it is great would recommend it.would buy again

Problem with Fixodent Plus

1 stars

I purchased two tubes of FOXodent Plus, I use it every day, the problem is every time I open the cap the gel in the tube is set/hardened as jelly, preventing I squeeze the fresh gel. I have to use a metal stick to get the block out. It is very annoyed to use it every day. No matter how hard I screw the cap on, the problem is always there.

Fixodent plus

5 stars

This product keeps my dentures in all day ,lunch ,dinner,snacks,I feel very secure using this adhesive.

Literally gave me back my life

5 stars

I lost most of my teeth at 23, my confidence too after a few weeks. I stopped eating in public after lunch with friends. I bit into a sandwich and when I moved the bread away, my plate was stuck in it. I'd tried everything. My mum got me this great product & I knew in minutes it was the answer. My plates are rooted so strong I can bite into apples! I have my confidence back & never stop smiling now. It's given me back my life!

Smile with confidence

5 stars

Tried a few products for dentures and found these are the best on the market , not expensive either , would use nothing else now

Fixodent

5 stars

This item is fantastic gives me so much confidence

Fixodent

5 stars

This stuff is great I got a sample from the dentist and I've used it ever since. It stays in place all day it gives me the assurance of not moving while eating when out and about

Perfect hold

5 stars

This is the only dental glue I will use perfect hold all day and night

fantabbytastic

4 stars

This has a really strong hold keeps my teeth in place all day even after eating, no food get underneath my plate underlines other brands it has a nice taste and cover the whole plate with a small amount

