Fixodent Partial Denture Adhesive Cream 40G

Not so good a hold
I got some of the extra hold to help it hold longer to the end of the day but find it is not as good as the normal ones. Plus I'm still hoping to find some flavour fixodent to give a Better taste in the mouth.
fixodent
love this stuff it is great would recommend it.would buy again
Problem with Fixodent Plus
I purchased two tubes of FOXodent Plus, I use it every day, the problem is every time I open the cap the gel in the tube is set/hardened as jelly, preventing I squeeze the fresh gel. I have to use a metal stick to get the block out. It is very annoyed to use it every day. No matter how hard I screw the cap on, the problem is always there.
Fixodent plus
This product keeps my dentures in all day ,lunch ,dinner,snacks,I feel very secure using this adhesive.
Literally gave me back my life
I lost most of my teeth at 23, my confidence too after a few weeks. I stopped eating in public after lunch with friends. I bit into a sandwich and when I moved the bread away, my plate was stuck in it. I'd tried everything. My mum got me this great product & I knew in minutes it was the answer. My plates are rooted so strong I can bite into apples! I have my confidence back & never stop smiling now. It's given me back my life!
Smile with confidence
Tried a few products for dentures and found these are the best on the market , not expensive either , would use nothing else now
Fixodent
This item is fantastic gives me so much confidence
Fixodent
This stuff is great I got a sample from the dentist and I've used it ever since. It stays in place all day it gives me the assurance of not moving while eating when out and about
Perfect hold
This is the only dental glue I will use perfect hold all day and night
fantabbytastic
This has a really strong hold keeps my teeth in place all day even after eating, no food get underneath my plate underlines other brands it has a nice taste and cover the whole plate with a small amount