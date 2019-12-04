Pedigree Dentastix Small Dog 5-10Kg 56Stk

Product Description
- Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.
- Big Bulk Pack of chewable DentaStix® dog chews
- Pedigree® DentaStix® dental sticks are recommended by Vet and developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition
- Pedigree® - feed the good in your dog.
- 56 chewy dog sticks
- Complementary pet food
- Pedigree® Daily DentaStix® are uniquely X shaped dental sticks that are scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up by up to 80%, when fed daily.
- Pedigree® Daily DentaStix® are designed to be chewed for long enough to be effective, with a gently abrasive texture and active ingredients that help to reduce the build-up of plaque and tartar.
- Dog oral hygiene is equally as important as ours.
- Dogs use their mouth for everything, so having healthy teeth and gums is absolutely essential for them to be the best version of themselves.
- With the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition, Pedigree® has developed a range of tasty dog chews that reduce plaque and tartar build-up.
- At Pedigree®, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
- The Pedigree® complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs
- DentaStix® dog chews are scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up by up to 80% when fed daily
- The combination of special chewy texture and active ingredients is what makes Pedigree® DentaStix® dog chews effective
- Dental Dog treats that are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours, ideal for everyday
- Big bag of super tasty pet chews available in different sizes to provide oral care for small, medium and large canine dogs
- No added sugar
- Low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals including 2.3% Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Small dogs, e.g. a Dachshund, feed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 5 kg and 10 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Use each sachet within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- GB: Mars Petcare UK.
- IRL: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.pedigree.com
- IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.ie.pedigree.com
Net Contents
8 x 110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.7
|Fat content:
|1.3
|Inorganic Matter:
|5.4
|Crude Fibres:
|0.7
|Moisture:
|16.2
|Energy:
|308 kcal/100g
|Vitamin E:
|1365 mg
|Zinc sulphate heptahydrate:
|830 mg
|Beef flavour:
|11.5 mg
|Chicken flavour:
|20.1 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
|Sensory additives:
|-
