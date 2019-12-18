By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sabra Houmous Extra 200G

Sabra Houmous Extra 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Dip/salad of chickpeas with pine nuts in olive oil.
  • Sabra is an authentic houmous made to a traditional Middle Eastern recipe, using fresh vegetables, pulses and tehina (sesame seed paste). A Smooth, rich and decadent taste full of flavour.
  • Sabra Houmous Extra is topped with pine nuts and Olive Oil and contains extra whole chickpeas at the bottom for the most authentic tasting houmous available.
  • Sabra - Taste the Authentic
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Chickpeas (49%) (Water, Chickpeas, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate)), Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seed Paste (13%), Water, Pine Nuts (2%), Olive Oil (1, 5%), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated at +4°C.Use by: see cover

Produce of

Product of Israel

Number of uses

Pack contains 6+ servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Osem UK Ltd.,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Hemmells Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Return to

  • Osem UK Ltd.,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Hemmells Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.
  • Tel: 01268 410707
  • www.sabramezze.co.uk

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving% RI* per 30g
Energy (kJ/kcal)1443/349433/1055%
Fat (g)31.09.313%
- Of which are saturates (g)3.00.95%
Carbohydrate (g)9.03.61%
- Of which are sugars (g)0.40.1<1%
Protein (g)7.02.04%
Salt (g)1.00.295%
*RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

