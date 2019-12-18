Sabra Houmous Extra 200G
- Dip/salad of chickpeas with pine nuts in olive oil.
- Sabra is an authentic houmous made to a traditional Middle Eastern recipe, using fresh vegetables, pulses and tehina (sesame seed paste). A Smooth, rich and decadent taste full of flavour.
- Sabra Houmous Extra is topped with pine nuts and Olive Oil and contains extra whole chickpeas at the bottom for the most authentic tasting houmous available.
- Sabra - Taste the Authentic
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Cooked Chickpeas (49%) (Water, Chickpeas, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate)), Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seed Paste (13%), Water, Pine Nuts (2%), Olive Oil (1, 5%), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
- Contains: Sesame
Keep refrigerated at +4°C.Use by: see cover
Product of Israel
Pack contains 6+ servings
- Produced for:
- Osem UK Ltd.,
- 7-8 Hemmells Park,
- Hemmells Laindon,
- Essex,
- SS15 6GF.
200g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|% RI* per 30g
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|1443/349
|433/105
|5%
|Fat (g)
|31.0
|9.3
|13%
|- Of which are saturates (g)
|3.0
|0.9
|5%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|9.0
|3.6
|1%
|- Of which are sugars (g)
|0.4
|0.1
|<1%
|Protein (g)
|7.0
|2.0
|4%
|Salt (g)
|1.0
|0.29
|5%
|*RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
