By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Homepride Sweet & Sour Can 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Homepride Sweet & Sour Can 400G
£ 1.50
£0.38/100g
Per 1/3 can (133g) portion
  • Energy581kJ 137kcal
    7%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars27.0g
    30%
  • Salt1.06g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 438kJ/103kcal

Product Description

  • A Sweet & Sour sauce with tomato, carrot and pineapple.
  • Just add meat or veg
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (19%), Sugar, Carrot (10%), Pineapple (9%), Distilled Barley Malt Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Green Pepper, Red Pepper (1.5%), Salt, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Ground Ginger, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end: see can end

Number of uses

This can contains approximately 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Comments or questions:
  • If you have any problems please keep the can and contact our Consumer Relations Department. Phone 0800 022 3395 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm (UK only) (ROI 1850 202929) quoting codes printed on the can (calls may be recorded).
  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.
  • www.homepride.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g as soldper 1/3 can portion (133g)
Energy438kJ/103kcal581kJ/137kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 24.9g33.1g
of which sugars 20.3g27.0g
Fibre 0.5g0.7g
Protein <0.5g0.5g
Salt 0.80g1.06g
This can contains approximately 3 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Uncle Bens Sweet & Sour Original Sauce 350G

£ 1.50
£0.43/100g

Homepride Bbq Can 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Homepride Red Wine Can 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here