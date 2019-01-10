By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Comfort Creations Strawberry Fabric Conditioner 33 Wash 1.16L

4.5(50)Write a review
image 1 of Comfort Creations Strawberry Fabric Conditioner 33 Wash 1.16L
£ 2.50
£2.16/litre
  • Open up your senses to a delightful world of fragrance with Comfort Creations Strawberry & Lily Fabric Conditioner.
  • With a gorgeous fruit-and-flowers scent handpicked by perfume experts, it provides you with a long-lasting fragrance in every drop.
  • As well as locking in lasting freshness and fabulous fragrance into every wash, our range of Comfort Creations fabric softeners adds super softness to your favourite clothes. Used regularly, they work wonders on fabrics, promoting faster drying and even smoothing fibres for easy ironing.
  • How to use:
  • Pour a 35ml dose straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry liquid for lasting freshness. Do not pour directly on to fabrics.
  • Choose the right wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest as it releases the Strawberry & Lily fabric softener during the final rinse cycle. Use Comfort in every wash to maintain garment colour and keep your family’s clothes looking and feeling soft.
  • With ingredients chosen and blended by perfume experts, the Comfort Creations collection will infuse your clothes with an unforgettable long-lasting fragrance that follows you throughout the day. Use alongside your laundry washing powder for best results.
  • Comfort Creations comes in a range of outstanding fragrances including Honeysuckle & Sandalwood and Blueberry & Jasmine.
  • Blended by perfume experts, Comfort Creations Strawberry & Lily Fabric Conditioner contains fantastic fragrances made to delight your senses
  • Each wash locks in a luscious Strawberry & Lily scent, giving you a long-lasting fragrance in every drop
  • Use alongside laundry detergent in every wash to give clothes super softness and lasting freshness
  • A fabric softener that works wonders on fabric fibres, making them perfect for easy ironing
  • Comfort conditioner helps maintain colour to help clothes stay looking their best for longer
  • One of a range of outstanding fragrances in the Comfort Creations family
  • Pack size: 1.16L

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Cationic surfactants. <5% Perfume, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour a 35ml dose of Comfort Fabric Conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favorite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly on to fabrics. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle.

Warnings

  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
  • Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water
  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1.16 ℮

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

50 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

great price smells beautiful

5 stars

I love this fabric softener such a beautiful smell on your clothes and not too expensive

Mrs

5 stars

What a beautiful scent! It stayed fresh for days after washing, ideal for bedding, towels etc. Well done Comfort!

Lovely Smelling Clothes

5 stars

I love the smell of Strawberries and Lilly's Comfort on my clothes it smells lovely for days and days after . :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells beautiful!

5 stars

The first thing I noticed about this product was the amazing scent. I love nice smelling things and this smells amazing, Like strawberry and lily as you would expect. The best thing is that the smell lingers on your clothes after they have been washed so you just get a whiff of strawberry when you move which is lovely. Also makes your clothes nice and soft as you would expect, even towels. lasts for ages as it is so strong, says 33 washes but did more like 40. Will be purchasing again as it's ran out and now I'm using a cotton fresh scented fabric conditioner it just can't compare at all! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oliviajayne957

5 stars

I think it was great. Left a long lasting sent on all my washing and could even smell it pegged out on the line. We've gone to buy more as the whole family love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing long lasting scent!

5 stars

Much better than I anticipated. The scent is gorgeous and it lasts a long time which is brilliant. You don't have to use a lot either which means you really can get the recommended amount of washes from the bottle! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfort Fabric Conditioner

4 stars

Used in numerous laundry loads , men women and home .. the laundry was soft ...dried using both line and dryer with little change in the scent...the men in my family find the scent too feminine for their outerwear but quite acceptable for their bedding ...nice conditioner but not for my family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Divine smelling clothes!

5 stars

I have to say I go through A LOT of fabric softener... I like my families clothes to smell fresh and clean. I have tried some of the comfort range before and have to say I've always been impressed, the strawberry and Lily fragrance didn't disappoint. It has a sweet smell...almost reminds me of sweets from when I was younger (or when I sample some from the children's treat cupboard...shhh...), one cap full was enough to leave a subtle smell on the clothes once dry. A few days later after being folded away in the cupboard...the smell on our clothing was still there and my husband even commented how nice his shirts smelled. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Del Gothica

5 stars

The perfume of Comfort Creations Strawberry and Lily Fabric Conditioner is like a summers day, reminds me of days spent in the country. The softness ,along with the aroma, especially my bedding, is something I cant wait to relax in after a hard day, dreaming of the old days . "What would I want to know before I get this product?" I would love to know that it does what it says on the bottle........ and it does ! Im a convert from my old fabric conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Solveigasole

5 stars

This is absolutely amazing fabric conditioner ! After such a hot days , that we had latest , this is the only smell that you want to fell. On your clothes , in the bed, well everywhere around! It will definitely remind you about the summer freshness. Smell stays for a long , it gives a softenes , and one bottle lasts for ages , because you only need to pour a small liquid each time ! Will definitely recommend for everybody ! Beautiful product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

