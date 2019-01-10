Comfort Creations Strawberry Fabric Conditioner 33 Wash 1.16L

great price smells beautiful 5 stars A Tesco Customer10th January 2019 I love this fabric softener such a beautiful smell on your clothes and not too expensive Report

Mrs 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th April 2018 What a beautiful scent! It stayed fresh for days after washing, ideal for bedding, towels etc. Well done Comfort!

Lovely Smelling Clothes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th July 2017 I love the smell of Strawberries and Lilly's Comfort on my clothes it smells lovely for days and days after . :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells beautiful! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th July 2017 The first thing I noticed about this product was the amazing scent. I love nice smelling things and this smells amazing, Like strawberry and lily as you would expect. The best thing is that the smell lingers on your clothes after they have been washed so you just get a whiff of strawberry when you move which is lovely. Also makes your clothes nice and soft as you would expect, even towels. lasts for ages as it is so strong, says 33 washes but did more like 40. Will be purchasing again as it's ran out and now I'm using a cotton fresh scented fabric conditioner it just can't compare at all! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oliviajayne957 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2017 I think it was great. Left a long lasting sent on all my washing and could even smell it pegged out on the line. We've gone to buy more as the whole family love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing long lasting scent! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2017 Much better than I anticipated. The scent is gorgeous and it lasts a long time which is brilliant. You don't have to use a lot either which means you really can get the recommended amount of washes from the bottle! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfort Fabric Conditioner 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2017 Used in numerous laundry loads , men women and home .. the laundry was soft ...dried using both line and dryer with little change in the scent...the men in my family find the scent too feminine for their outerwear but quite acceptable for their bedding ...nice conditioner but not for my family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Divine smelling clothes! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2017 I have to say I go through A LOT of fabric softener... I like my families clothes to smell fresh and clean. I have tried some of the comfort range before and have to say I've always been impressed, the strawberry and Lily fragrance didn't disappoint. It has a sweet smell...almost reminds me of sweets from when I was younger (or when I sample some from the children's treat cupboard...shhh...), one cap full was enough to leave a subtle smell on the clothes once dry. A few days later after being folded away in the cupboard...the smell on our clothing was still there and my husband even commented how nice his shirts smelled. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Del Gothica 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th July 2017 The perfume of Comfort Creations Strawberry and Lily Fabric Conditioner is like a summers day, reminds me of days spent in the country. The softness ,along with the aroma, especially my bedding, is something I cant wait to relax in after a hard day, dreaming of the old days . "What would I want to know before I get this product?" I would love to know that it does what it says on the bottle........ and it does ! Im a convert from my old fabric conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]