Goodfella's Takeaway Pepperoni Pizza 553G

Per 1/2 pizza (254g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy3052kJ 729kcal
    36%
  • Fat36g
    51%
  • Saturates15g
    75%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1203kJ

Product Description

  • A Stone Baked Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Smoked Flavoured Pepperoni.
  • Made with dough that is well rested and baked on Italian stone. Topped with our signature tomato sauce (with no artificial colours of flavours) then loaded with cheese and the meatiest pepperoni. Our takeaway pizzas are then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness and flavour. Goodfella's... delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
  • Our tastiest pepperoni
  • Even more cheese
  • Our best ever base
  • Pack size: 553g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (18%) (Milk), Smoke Flavoured Pork Pepperoni (10%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Paprika, Coriander, Garlic, Pepper Extract, Antioxidants: Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate; Smoke Flavouring, Oregano, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Garlic Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Salt, Parsley), Unmodified Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Paprika, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Oregano, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Basil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenFood Freezer **** until best before date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** until best before date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 week Ice Making Compartment 3 days †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See top of pack for Best Before End date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking Instructions: 3 Easy Steps
1. Heat Oven
Conventional Oven: 200°C/Gas 6
Fan Oven: 180°C
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton).
Spread out all toppings... Yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray) for cooking times please see below.
18-20 Mins
Bake until golden brown.
For best results, cook from frozen.
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... toppings can be extremely hot!

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We really want to know if you enjoyed our pizza.
  • Please write, email or call us:
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • No. 1 New Square,
  • Bedfont Lakes Business Park,
  • Feltham,

Net Contents

553g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Consumed 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza (254g)** Oven Baked Provides: %RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy 1203kJ3052kJ36%
-288kcal729kcal36%
Fat 14g36g51%
of which saturates 5.7g15g75%
Carbohydrate 27g67g26%
of which sugars 3.1g7.9g9%
Fibre 2.3g5.9g
Protein 13g32g64%
Salt 0.91g2.3g38%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

this was sent as a sub for a cheaper brand I norma

4 stars

this was sent as a sub for a cheaper brand I normally buy. It had a thin crust so made it healthier, and it was lovely. Will buy again

New recipie 'no dip' is it smaller?

3 stars

This review is for the 'Takeaway Pepperoni' and the 'Big Cheese' - These have been a big hit with family and friends alike. Personally I have always enjoyed this brand of pizza (Pro tip go for the deep pan Pepperoni) - Anyway long story short I bought a bunch of these for a weekend get-together recently, it seems this is a 'Tasty New recipe' as proudly displayed on the box. Now the sauce dips were not in these new takeaway pizza's and they seemed a little lighter on ingredients, maybe even a smaller pizza? This was called 'Loaded pepperoni a few weeks ago'. Anyway it passes all the taste tests, it tastes delicious but I think the previous version was even better and I wonder what happened there - That version a few weeks ago with the dipping pot was perfect, this is like the redacted version. Still tastewise this brand works wonders, I can't recommend highly enough, tried the new 'Marinara' pizza from goodfellas recently too, that has always been my bugbear not being able to taste the tomato sauce on a pizza, the Marinara was swimming in delicious tomato sauce and still crisp to the taste. Anyway, what's with flipping this product and changing it so quickly - Goodfella's Takeaway Pizza has been on and off sale (50p less/half price etc) for the last few months, essentially reeling the customers in (Especially the loaded Pepperoni with the sweet chilli dipping sauce 'Oh mama') and then suddenly that dissapears and there is the same pizza but it isn't 'Loaded' any more and has no dip? Still If I had to critically evaluate the new flavour I would say it has a much stronger and immediate punchy taste, I do wonder about the brand though and wonder if I put a bunch of these in my shopping cart next shop whether it will be the same as today or a 'new recipie' again. Finally thankyou Goodfella's for all the delicious pizza, keep it coming you rock, sorry to have to give only 3 stars but the reasons have been explained.

