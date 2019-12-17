Goodfella's Takeaway Pepperoni Pizza 553G

New recipie 'no dip' is it smaller?

3 stars

A Tesco Customer19th June 2019

This review is for the 'Takeaway Pepperoni' and the 'Big Cheese' - These have been a big hit with family and friends alike. Personally I have always enjoyed this brand of pizza (Pro tip go for the deep pan Pepperoni) - Anyway long story short I bought a bunch of these for a weekend get-together recently, it seems this is a 'Tasty New recipe' as proudly displayed on the box. Now the sauce dips were not in these new takeaway pizza's and they seemed a little lighter on ingredients, maybe even a smaller pizza? This was called 'Loaded pepperoni a few weeks ago'. Anyway it passes all the taste tests, it tastes delicious but I think the previous version was even better and I wonder what happened there - That version a few weeks ago with the dipping pot was perfect, this is like the redacted version. Still tastewise this brand works wonders, I can't recommend highly enough, tried the new 'Marinara' pizza from goodfellas recently too, that has always been my bugbear not being able to taste the tomato sauce on a pizza, the Marinara was swimming in delicious tomato sauce and still crisp to the taste. Anyway, what's with flipping this product and changing it so quickly - Goodfella's Takeaway Pizza has been on and off sale (50p less/half price etc) for the last few months, essentially reeling the customers in (Especially the loaded Pepperoni with the sweet chilli dipping sauce 'Oh mama') and then suddenly that dissapears and there is the same pizza but it isn't 'Loaded' any more and has no dip? Still If I had to critically evaluate the new flavour I would say it has a much stronger and immediate punchy taste, I do wonder about the brand though and wonder if I put a bunch of these in my shopping cart next shop whether it will be the same as today or a 'new recipie' again. Finally thankyou Goodfella's for all the delicious pizza, keep it coming you rock, sorry to have to give only 3 stars but the reasons have been explained.