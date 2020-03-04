By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Febreze Car Clip-On Vanilla Flower Air Freshener

5(316)Write a review
image 1 of Febreze Car Clip-On Vanilla Flower Air Freshener
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

  • Febreze Car with Odourclear technology continuously cleans away tough lingering odours from your Car, leaving a light fresh scent up to 70 days. Vanilla creates a welcoming atmosphere with this creamy vanilla scent. Inspired by the atmosphere of your favourite coffee shops, this fragrance captures the true aroma of frothy milk and rich Vanilla. Unlike most car fresheners that mostly mask with fragrance, Febreze Car Freshener truly cleans away odours, leaving nothing but a delightful fresh scent in your car. It is a small, discreet air freshener device that simply clips to your car air vent and thanks to its new and unique Odourclear technology it cleans away odours and freshens your car even from the toughest odours, such as food, pets, smoke or trash. You can even control the intensity of the scent by adjusting the dial on the side. Febreze Car is easy to use, it doesn't need any battery or electricity, and lasts up to 30 days, so you and your guests can breathe happy. Try the full range of new Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher to remove odours from the fabrics of your car, or Febreze Air Freshener and Small Spaces for your home. Also try 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Febreze with Odourclear technology cleans away odours and leaves a light fresh scent
  • This fragrance captures the true aroma of frothy milk and rich Vanilla
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours such as food, pet, smoke and trash from your car
  • Leaves behind a light fresh scent
  • Each clip lasts up to 70 days
  • Clips easily on to your in-car air vent. Adjustable scent intensity for light freshness
  • Discreet as well as stylish

Information

Ingredients

Linalool, Cis-4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Tetrahydrolinalool, Pentamethylheptenone, Tetramethylbicyclo-2-Heptene-2-Propionaldehyde, Coumarin, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Heliotropine, Scentenal, 1-Cyclohexene-1-Propanal, 4.4-Dimethyl-, 4-(4-Methyl-3-Pentenyl)Cyclohex-3-Ene-1-Carbaldehyde, Trans-Menthone, Dihydro Pentamethylindanone, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Undecylenal, 2.4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Isomenthone, Methyl 2-Octynoate

Produce of

Bulgaria

Warnings

  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Linalool, cis-4-tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Tetrahydrolinalool, Pentamethylheptenone, Tetramethylbicyclo-2-heptene-2-propionaldehyde, Coumarin, Limonene, Alpha-isomethyl ionone, Heliotropine, Scentenal, 1-Cyclohexene-1-propanal, 4,4-dimethyl- , 4-(4-methyl-3-pentenyl)Cyclohex-3-ene-1-carbaldehyde, trans-Menthone, Dihydro Pentamethylindanone, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Undecylenal, 2,4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Isomenthone, Methyl 2-Octynoate.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 358 0893
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

2 ℮

Safety information

  1. Environmentally damaging
  2. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Linalool, cis-4-tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Tetrahydrolinalool, Pentamethylheptenone, Tetramethylbicyclo-2-heptene-2-propionaldehyde, Coumarin, Limonene, Alpha-isomethyl ionone, Heliotropine, Scentenal, 1-Cyclohexene-1-propanal, 4,4-dimethyl- , 4-(4-methyl-3-pentenyl)Cyclohex-3-ene-1-carbaldehyde, trans-Menthone, Dihydro Pentamethylindanone, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Undecylenal, 2,4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Isomenthone, Methyl 2-Octynoate.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

316 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I much prefer the clip in liquid scents to others they just last so much longer than other and i love these because they are so fresh smelling.

Excellent!

5 stars

My new car was starting to get a little bit smelly because i have a dog and i decided to buy this to try & its lovely, it totally eliminates the bad smells. Whats more is i got 2 because they were on offer so no more smelly wet dog smells in my new car. It smells so fresh and lasts so long

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this air freshener in the car it’s lovely smell and it lasts weeks longer than other top brands like Yankee car fresheners. Would recommend you to try

Excellent!

5 stars

What a fantastic little air freshener was not a bit surprised with how long it lasted my car was smelling beautiful, a definite buy it does the job brilliant

Excellent!

5 stars

My all time favourite car smell have bought these the last few years for my car and they are long lasting and well worth the money 5 star from me !

Excellent!

5 stars

Left an amazing smell in my car, that lasted all the way thro :) its still going strong now xx

Poor!

1 stars

I bought one of these fresheners and clipped it on to my car after 1 day it had marked the high gloss shine off from where it was resting ,my car is 4 days old and this is totally unacceptable.Be aware

Excellent!

5 stars

So fresh and leaves your car feeling brand new and clean.

Great!

4 stars

Great Product...! Love it for my car. I buy new ones every month, love all fragrances!

Excellent!

5 stars

Love these for my car i buy new ones every week love all the variety of fragrances to!

1-10 of 316 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Febreze Car Clip On Cotton Air Freshener

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

Febreze Car Clip On Blossom Air Freshener

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Offer

Ambi Pur 3Volution Vanilla Bouquet Refill Air Freshener

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Tesco Drawstring Refuse Sacks 60L X 15Pk

£ 2.30
£0.15/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here