Febreze Car Clip-On Vanilla Flower Air Freshener

Excellent!
I much prefer the clip in liquid scents to others they just last so much longer than other and i love these because they are so fresh smelling.
Excellent!
My new car was starting to get a little bit smelly because i have a dog and i decided to buy this to try & its lovely, it totally eliminates the bad smells. Whats more is i got 2 because they were on offer so no more smelly wet dog smells in my new car. It smells so fresh and lasts so long
Excellent!
Love this air freshener in the car it’s lovely smell and it lasts weeks longer than other top brands like Yankee car fresheners. Would recommend you to try
Excellent!
What a fantastic little air freshener was not a bit surprised with how long it lasted my car was smelling beautiful, a definite buy it does the job brilliant
Excellent!
My all time favourite car smell have bought these the last few years for my car and they are long lasting and well worth the money 5 star from me !
Excellent!
Left an amazing smell in my car, that lasted all the way thro :) its still going strong now xx
Poor!
I bought one of these fresheners and clipped it on to my car after 1 day it had marked the high gloss shine off from where it was resting ,my car is 4 days old and this is totally unacceptable.Be aware
Excellent!
So fresh and leaves your car feeling brand new and clean.
Great!
Great Product...! Love it for my car. I buy new ones every month, love all fragrances!
Excellent!
Love these for my car i buy new ones every week love all the variety of fragrances to!