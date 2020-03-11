Garnier Ambre Solaire Dry Mist Spf20 200Ml
Product Description
- Dry Mist Protection SPF20
- Ultra light SPF20 sun spray offers a non-greasy protection
- Protects against UVA & UVB rays with anti-aging benefits
- 200ml bottle of alcohol-free sun protection mist
- Garnier Ambre Solaire Dry Protection Mist SPF20 has a ultra-light, non-greasy and non-sticky texture that absorbs quickly without leaving white marks.
- Sprays at any angle - Dry mist offers continuous diffusion at all ages to protect all parts of the body quickly and easily.
- Advanced photostable UVA + UVB protection
- The filtration system features Mexoryl®XL and helps to protect against:
- UVB: immediate sun-induced skin damage
- UVA: long-term sun-induced skin damage and premature skin-ageing
- Formula conforms 100% to European recommendations for protection against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays.
- Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Garnier Ambre Solaire has been an expert in sun protection since 1935. Our broad spectrum, photostable products contain UVB and UVA filters to help protect against immediate and long-term sun induced damage and premature skin ageing. Garnier suncare research is recognised by the British Skin Foundation.
- Non-greasy, non sticky, no alcohol
- Leaves skin feeling silky and smooth
- Bare skin feel
- Advanced UVA UVB protection
- Absorbs instantly
- Water resistant
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Aqua / Water, Dicaprylyl Ether, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dimethicone, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Nylon-12, Cyclohexasiloxane, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, P-Anisic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Dodecene, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-8 Laurate, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Poloxamer 407, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Isododecane, Drometrizole Trisiloxane, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylyl Glycol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Disodium EDTA, Citral, Citronellol, Lauryl PEG / PPG-18/18 Methicone, Coumarin, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Usage recommendations
- Shake well until you hear the bead before use
- Apply the sunscreen product just before exposure.
- Re-apply frequently and generously to maintain protection, especially after swimming, perspiring or towelling.
- Use sunscreen products that offer sufficient protection for your skin.
Warnings
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly with water.
- Over-exposure to the sun is dangerous.
- Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight.
- Do not stay too long in the sun even while using a sunscreen product, because it does not provide 100% protection.
- Avoid sun exposure at peak hours.
- Keep yourself well covered including hat, T-shirt and sunglasses.
- Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.
- Avoid contact with fabrics to prevent staining.
- Caution:
- Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying towards the eyes, or on inflamed skin and deliberate inhalation. Do not use for any purpose other than that for which the product is intended. Do not use in a confined space.
- EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Recycling info
Aerosol. Recyclable
Name and address
- Garnier,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- Any questions please call the Garnier Ambre Solaire advice line
- 0800 085 4378 (UK)
- 1800 818 678 (ROI)
- Garnier,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.garnier.co.uk
- www.garnier.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
