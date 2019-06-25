Wagg Treats Tasty Bones With Chicken & Liver 150G

Toxic! May make your dog very sick.
I looked carefully on this site at the ingredients for these treats and found no mention of copper sulphate. As this ingredient is known to cause sickness and diarrhea in my dog. I gave her some of these treats yesterday and today she's ill with sickness and diarrhea. My daughter checked the package, sure enough, there is was listed as an ingredient. I now have four packets of highly toxic dog 'treats' to throw away. So sad that the lack of information on this site has made my dog ill. Please make sure you give better information.