Purina One Wet Chicken Beef 8X85g

Complete Pet Food for Cats Aged 7 Years and Over Designed by Purina Veterinarians & Nutritonists

Ageing causes natural changes in your cat’s body that can have an effect on some vital functions. A tailored nutrition can help slow down this process. PURINA ONE wet meals are complete and balanced recipes targeting high quality nutrition with delicious taste and developed to help support a healthy gut microbiome –a balance of microorganisms is important to make a positive effect on your cat’s digestive health and overall well-being. From a healthy digestion and natural defenses to a shiny coat, you can see visible results on your cat’s health today and tomorrow. Helps maintain strong natural defenses Helps maintain strong, healthy heart thanks to amino acids including taurine. Helps support the gut microbiome balance thanks to the prebiotic effect of soluble fibers. Helps to keep skin and coat in glowing health thanks to Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids and essential vitamins and minerals. With high quality Chicken and Beef for protein and delicious taste. The carton box is made with minimum 80% of recycled fiber

Pack size: 680G

8 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide: For an average senior cat of 4 kg, feed 2-3 pouches per day. The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh water should always be available. Alternatively, you can replace 1 pouch by 20g of kibbles of ONE Senior Cat Dry.

Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives Free From Colours