Purina One Ocean Fish/Lamb 8X85g

4.5(122)Write a review
image 1 of Purina One Ocean Fish/Lamb 8X85g
  • Purina ONE® Adult Mini Fillets in Gravy - Ocean Fish and Lamb 8 x 85g contains 4x mini fillets in gravy with ocean fish and green beans and 4x mini fillets in gravy with lamb & carrots. Discover PURINA ONE wet meals with high quality ingredients, specially formulated by Purina vets & nutritionists to combine high quality nutrition with great taste. Rich in vitamins and minerals, these complete and balanced recipes of tender mini fillets and vegetables in a delicious gravy, provide targeted nutrition. With PURINA ONE, you can be sure you are giving her all she needs to help stay healthy today and tomorrow.
  • Helps maintain strong natural defences thanks to antioxidants, such as vitamin E
  • Maintains a healthy urinary system by helping to reduce the concentration of the minerals which can lead to urinary stones
  • With high quality ocean fish for protein and great taste
  • Pack size: 680G
Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average cat of 4 kg, feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh water should always be available. Alternatively feed 2 pouches combined with 30g kibbles of Purina® ONE® adult per day.

Net Contents

8 x 85g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Lamb 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots, Equivalent to 5.4% Carrots), Various Sugars

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:79.0%
    Protein:12.0%
    Fat content:4.0%
    Crude ash:2.2%
    Crude fibres:0.5%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:1 040
    Vit. E3:145
    Vit. E:250
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:38
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.57
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.7
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.3
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:68
    Additives:-
    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (of which Ocean Fish 4%), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Green Beans, Equivalent to 5.4% Green Beans), Various Sugars

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:79.0%
    Protein:12.0%
    Fat content:4.0%
    Crude ash:2.2%
    Crude fibres:0.5%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:1 040
    Vit. E3:145
    Vit. E:250
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:38
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.57
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.7
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.3
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:68
    Additives:-

122 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

The cat loves this

4 stars

My cat particularly loves these and loves anything with Lamb flavour. This product seems to fill him up and he looks happy when washing his paws afterwards

my cat love his purina wet chicken& green beans .

4 stars

he looks so much better now he on this.he looks forward to his meal time now.has more life in him then he had befoe.

My cats love the Beef and Lamb in gravy

5 stars

My cats love the Beef in gravy and Lamb in Gravy pouches, however the chicken ones go to waste, as they won't touch them. I tried to buy the packs with ocean fish and Lamb, but they don't like the fish. So I always have to waste half a box of pouches everytime. Is there any way to purchase single pouches or boxes of single flavours? That would be really ideal. Thanks! :)

she took time to get used to it

3 stars

bought the product as a change, however she took some time to get used to it and only nibbled at it and then went back a while later for another nibble and so on

Rosie Loves it

5 stars

I started noticing my cat was eating less and less of her normal food and then i tried her on some new food (purina one) she seems to never have enough of it she has really changed her behavior too she absolutely loves it she seems to have a softer coat and is generally more loving . I had previously been in a trial for purnia but she prefers the mini fillets and gravy as she is a very fussy and stubborn cat

Our cats love this

5 stars

Our cats have been always so slim and picky about their food. But they love this and finally gained some weight! (My labrador has grown only on Purina as well.)

My cat's love this one

5 stars

I bought this one the last few weeks and the cat's couldn't get enough of it

My 2 Cats love these!!

5 stars

My 2 cats Timmy Tiptoes & Millie the magnificent muggy absolutely love it. Their fav was always Whiskas but they may have been converted!!♥♥♥♥

My cats loved this

5 stars

I bought this product because my friend told me about it,I do not normally feed my cats on this product,but I'm glad I did as they loved it,I have since purchased more

Lottie Adores Purina One Mini Fillets in Gravy

5 stars

My Maine Coon cat Lottie is a fussy eater. However, she adores Purina One wet and dry food and especially tucks into the Mini Fillets in Gravy with Lamb and Carrots.

1-10 of 122 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

