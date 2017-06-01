Purina One Ocean Fish/Lamb 8X85g

The cat loves this
My cat particularly loves these and loves anything with Lamb flavour. This product seems to fill him up and he looks happy when washing his paws afterwards
my cat love his purina wet chicken& green beans .
he looks so much better now he on this.he looks forward to his meal time now.has more life in him then he had befoe.
My cats love the Beef and Lamb in gravy
My cats love the Beef in gravy and Lamb in Gravy pouches, however the chicken ones go to waste, as they won't touch them. I tried to buy the packs with ocean fish and Lamb, but they don't like the fish. So I always have to waste half a box of pouches everytime. Is there any way to purchase single pouches or boxes of single flavours? That would be really ideal. Thanks! :)
she took time to get used to it
bought the product as a change, however she took some time to get used to it and only nibbled at it and then went back a while later for another nibble and so on
Rosie Loves it
I started noticing my cat was eating less and less of her normal food and then i tried her on some new food (purina one) she seems to never have enough of it she has really changed her behavior too she absolutely loves it she seems to have a softer coat and is generally more loving . I had previously been in a trial for purnia but she prefers the mini fillets and gravy as she is a very fussy and stubborn cat
Our cats love this
Our cats have been always so slim and picky about their food. But they love this and finally gained some weight! (My labrador has grown only on Purina as well.)
My cat's love this one
I bought this one the last few weeks and the cat's couldn't get enough of it
My 2 Cats love these!!
My 2 cats Timmy Tiptoes & Millie the magnificent muggy absolutely love it. Their fav was always Whiskas but they may have been converted!!♥♥♥♥
My cats loved this
I bought this product because my friend told me about it,I do not normally feed my cats on this product,but I'm glad I did as they loved it,I have since purchased more
Lottie Adores Purina One Mini Fillets in Gravy
My Maine Coon cat Lottie is a fussy eater. However, she adores Purina One wet and dry food and especially tucks into the Mini Fillets in Gravy with Lamb and Carrots.