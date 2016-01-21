Purina One Wet Meat Chicken Beef 8X85g

My 3 cats really enjoy eating the ocean fish
I bought the ocean fish and green beans and my cats love it
A satisfied cat
My car certainly seems to like this product as soon as the sachet is open he can smell this natural fishy pieces.
Lottie Loves Purina One
Lottie eats both wet and dry Purina One food and never tires of it, like some other well known brands. It has lots of gravy, which she simply adores and looks and smells good too.
So perfect for my cat.
Great packet full of goodness and really tasty. Nothing is left when I serve this, so no waste and superb value for money. My cat enjoys the taste, it so nourishes, great quality and makes a fantastic difference to my cats coat. I would highly recommend this for your cat too!!
lovely
my cats are really fussy eaters and yet they love this.
My cat can't get enough!!
I brought this product as a trial for my cat now she won't eat anything else she's happier her coat is shinny and she seems so contented when she's eaten
My cat loves this product!!!
I bought this product one month ago and my cat loves it very much!!!!
My cats look forward to there meals with this pr.
I have bought this product for about four months now and my cats love it.
My cat loves this.
I tried this with my very picky cat. she now clears her bowl. The food smells nice and comes out the packet easily Her coat is lovely, shiny and smooth
both cats loved the food
my cats loved it would buy again and told friends to try