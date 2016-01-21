By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina One Wet Meat Chicken Beef 8X85g

4.5(87)Write a review
image 1 of Purina One Wet Meat Chicken Beef 8X85g
£ 4.00
£0.59/100g
  • Purina ONE® Adult Mini Fillets in Gravy - Chicken and Beef 8 x 85g contains 4x mini fillets in gravy with chicken and green beans and 4x mini fillets in gravy with beef & carrots. Discover PURINA ONE wet meals with high quality ingredients, specially formulated by Purina vets & nutritionists to combine high quality nutrition with great taste. Rich in vitamins and minerals, these complete and balanced recipes of tender mini fillets and vegetables in a delicious gravy, provide targeted nutrition. With PURINA ONE, you can be sure you are giving her all she needs to help stay healthy today and tomorrow.
  • Helps maintain strong natural defences thanks to antioxidants, such as vitamin E
  • Maintains a healthy urinary system by helping to reduce the concentration of the minerals which can lead to urinary stones
  • With high quality chicken and beef for protein and great taste
  • Pack size: 680G
Information

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For an average cat of 4 kg, feed 3 to 4 pouches per day in at least 2 separate meals. The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Serve at room temperature. Clean, fresh water should be available. Alternatively feed 2 pouches combined with 30g kibbles of Purina® ONE® adult per day.

Net Contents

8 x 85g ℮

    • 4 x Mini Fillets in Gravy with Chicken and Green Beans
    • 4 x Mini Fillets in Gravy with Beef and Carrots

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Chicken 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Green Beans, Equivalent to 5.4% Green Beans), Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:79.0%
    Protein:12.0%
    Fat content:4.0%
    Crude ash:2.2%
    Crude fibres:0.5%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:1 040
    Vit. D3:145
    Vit. E:250
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:38
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.57
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.7
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.3
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:68
    Additives:-
    • 4 x Mini Fillets in Gravy with Chicken and Green Beans
    • 4 x Mini Fillets in Gravy with Beef and Carrots

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Vegetables (0.6% Dehydrated Carrots, equivalent to 5.4% Carrots), Various Sugars

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
    Moisture:79.0%
    Protein:12.0%
    Fat content:4.0%
    Crude ash:2.2%
    Crude fibres:0.5%
    Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
    Vit. A:1 040
    Vit. D3:145
    Vit. E:250
    -mg/kg:
    Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:38
    Calcium iodate anhydrous:0.57
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:3.7
    Manganous sulphate monohydrate:5.3
    Zinc sulphate monohydrate:68
    Additives:-

87 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

My 3 cats really enjoy eating the ocean fish

5 stars

I bought the ocean fish and green beans and my cats love it

A satisfied cat

4 stars

My car certainly seems to like this product as soon as the sachet is open he can smell this natural fishy pieces.

Lottie Loves Purina One

5 stars

Lottie eats both wet and dry Purina One food and never tires of it, like some other well known brands. It has lots of gravy, which she simply adores and looks and smells good too.

So perfect for my cat.

5 stars

Great packet full of goodness and really tasty. Nothing is left when I serve this, so no waste and superb value for money. My cat enjoys the taste, it so nourishes, great quality and makes a fantastic difference to my cats coat. I would highly recommend this for your cat too!!

lovely

5 stars

my cats are really fussy eaters and yet they love this.

My cat can't get enough!!

5 stars

I brought this product as a trial for my cat now she won't eat anything else she's happier her coat is shinny and she seems so contented when she's eaten

My cat loves this product!!!

5 stars

I bought this product one month ago and my cat loves it very much!!!!

My cats look forward to there meals with this pr.

5 stars

I have bought this product for about four months now and my cats love it.

My cat loves this.

5 stars

I tried this with my very picky cat. she now clears her bowl. The food smells nice and comes out the packet easily Her coat is lovely, shiny and smooth

both cats loved the food

5 stars

my cats loved it would buy again and told friends to try

1-10 of 87 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

