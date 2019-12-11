By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Cafe Menu Double Mocha Chocha 8S 184G

4.5(717)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Cafe Menu Double Mocha Chocha 8S 184G
£ 1.50
£0.82/100g

Offer

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy391kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1699 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Drinking Chocolate, Sugar and Vegetable Oil.
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/user/UKNescafe
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Follow us @nescafegolduki
  • Visit Nescafe.co.uk
  • This expertise helps us get great coffee in every warming drink. Bring the coffee shop to your home with the NESCAFÉ GOLD Double Choc Mocha, a flavourful mix of coffee, sugar and drinking chocolate.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Did you know we have a wide selection of coffee-shop style beverages? Why not try a latte with a twist, like our NESCAFÉ GOLD Vanilla Latte or NESCAFÉ GOLD Caramel Latte.
  • A delicious instant mocha with extra drinking chocolate
  • A combination of coffee and drinking chocolate with velvety froth
  • Made using fresh milk sourced from British dairy farmers
  • We use high quality natural coffee beans in every cup
  • 8 sachets of chocolatey mocha that you can prepare in moments
  • Pack size: 184g

Information

Ingredients

Drinking Chocolate (20%) (Sugar, Cocoa Powder, contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum), Fat-Reduced Drinking Chocolate (18%) (Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum), Skimmed Milk Powder (18%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (6%) [Instant Coffee (5.6%), (Roast and Ground Coffee)], Sugar, Lactose, Salt [Sodium Chloride, Anti-Caking Agent (E535)], Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

8 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy 1699 kJ163 kJ391 kJ8400 kJ
-403 kcal39 kcal93 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 9.8g0.9g2.3g70g
of which: saturates 8.4g0.8g1.9g20g
Carbohydrate 66.3g6.4g15.2g260g
of which: sugars 51.0g4.9g11.7g90g
Fibre 5.1g0.5g1.2g-
Protein 9.4g0.9g2.2g50g
Salt 0.96g0.09g0.22g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one sachet + 200ml water, makes 240ml); used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

717 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Happiness in a cup

5 stars

Recently bought this as I loved the Mocha range. It's so creamy and chocolatey with a hint of coffee. Perfect mix! It's the only thing I drink now.

The only way to drink your coffee

5 stars

What a great product, I have looked for a mocha coffee for a while now but they never seem to be chocolatey enough or they taste sour but this one is lovely and smooth they have the balance spot on just chocolatey enough without over powering the coffee, definitely be a staple in my cupboard. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these

4 stars

So these are actually very nice. I'm not a huge coffee drinker but gave these a try anyway. The flavour is subtle but full bodied (if that's the best way to describe it). As I'm not into very strong coffee I enjoyed drinking these made with warm milk and a small bit of hot water instead of just hot water. I did find that it needed to be stirred thoroughly or I would find chunks of powder in my cup. I like the fact it comes in perfectly measured sachets and I could bring these on the go and have them while put and about.

Creamy and Delicious

5 stars

I’m more of a coffee person but it’s great to have a treat sometimes, the chocolate gives it that extra special touch. I love how it is creamy and not watery at all. To get it to the right consistency you need to stir well and leave for 20 seconds and stir again, ending it with a little tap at the bottom - this helps the drink froth up. Theres 8 sachets in the pack (would be great to have a few more so it lasts longer) but the taste makes up for it. It is a lovely tasting drink, nice and sweet and creamy. Would definitely repurchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very similar to what you get in a coffee shop

4 stars

Nice and frothy consistency - quick and easy to make. The taste is OK, but there is a slight after taste - difficult to pinpoint what it is but that's the only thing that prevents me for giving this a five star rating! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely coffee sachets! They are really easy to make and very tasty! They taste as nice as a coffee shop coffee and are simple to make. They arent too sweet aswell which I find some mocha ones are overpowering sometimes. Would definately but them again.

Lovely taste

5 stars

Love the taste of these I have tried a few different flavours now but this one if one of my favourite will be buying these again also these are really easy to make and also great value for the amount you get in a box

Loverly Smooth Flavour

3 stars

I got these to try a few weeks ago as I usually get a mocha when going to a coffee shop. They certainly lived up to most coffee shop versions and are super convenient! It’s now part of my morning ritual before work. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

i love the taste!

5 stars

I love the taste of the mocha, not too strong or too sweet, i always go for the instead coffee that can save me a lot of preparation time and make everything easy for me. I would suggest to follow the instruction only use hot water but not boiling water, otherwise would be quite difficult to stir it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely taste

4 stars

Really pleasant drink, a great coffee and chocolate combination. Smooth and really enjoyable will definitely be buying more. Easy and very quick to make and great to take with me whilst on the go. A* [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 717 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nescafe Gold Latte Caramel Coffee 8 X 17G

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Cappuccino 8 Sachets 136G

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Toffee Nut Latte 8 Sachet 156G

£ 1.50
£0.96/100g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Vanilla Latte Coffee 8 X 18.5G

£ 1.50
£1.02/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here