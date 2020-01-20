By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Age Defy. Medium Auburn 5R Hair Dye

4.5(236)Write a review
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

  • 5R Medium Auburn Hair Dye
  • For those wanting younger looking hair with radiant colour, Clairol Nice'n Easy Age Defy's three-step system gives you up to 100% long-lasting grey coverage and fights the seven signs of aging hair: Stubborn greys, lackluster colour, coarseness, frizz, unruly hair, dryness and breakage. For 100% long lasting grey coverage, Clairol Age Defy 5R Medium Auburn Hair Dye, is the perfect solution to restore your colour. Discover the innovative Tri-Plex Formula, a conditioning technology that delivers strong, coloured hair to help turn back time. With the Age Defy Smoothing Pre-Treatment that softens coarse, resistant grey hair, colour gets in smoothly and our special conditioning therapy helps restore every strand to reveal stunningly soft, smooth, and manageable hair.
  • Permanent 3 step hair dye system
  • Fights stubborn greys, lackluster colour, coarseness, frizz, unruly hair, dryness, breakage
  • Softens coarse, resistant grey hair so colour gets in smoothly
  • With a special conditioning therapy to restore every hair
  • 100% long lasting grey coverage

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Ammonium Hydroxide, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Lanolin Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine Sulfate, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Sodium Sulfite, Resorcinol, 4-Amino-M-Cresol, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Sulfate, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, Parfum/Fragrance, 2-Amino-6-Chloro-4-Nitrophenol, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, M-Aminophenol, Tocopherol

  • 1. Apply the Intensifying Pre-Treat Serum [1] to dry hair. Put on gloves. Pour tube 2a into bottle 2b and shake.
  • 2. If you colour every 1-3 months, make 1/2 inch partings through hair and apply mixture on roots from front to back until saturated. Leave for 30 min. Apply remaining mix to rest of hair from roots to tips until saturated. Leave for 5 min. Total application is 35 minutes.
  • 3. If you haven't dyed in more than 3 months, apply mixture to all of hair for 35 min.
  • 4. When time is up, rinse colour out and apply CC+ ColourSeal™ Conditioning Therapy [3]. Leave on for 2 min. Rinse. Use remaining CC+ ColourSeal™ Conditioning Therapy once a week after shampooing.

  • Important safety warnings: Hair colour products may cause allergic reactions, which in rare cases can be severe. Tattoos may increase the risk of allergy to this product. Conduct a skin allergy test 48 hours prior to each application, even if you have already used colouring products before. Remember to buy the product 48 hours in advance. Do not use this product if you have experienced any reaction to hair colour products or have sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp. In these cases, do not conduct the skin allergy test and consult a doctor before using any hair colour product. Read and follow instructions carefully. In rare cases, use of hair colourants has been associated with temporary or permanent skin depigmentation (skin lightening or loss of color). If you notice any skin depigmentation or other unexpected reaction such as pain or severe itching, discontinue use immediately.
  • Caution: This product contains ingredients that may cause skin irritation on certain individuals and a preliminary test according to accompanying directions should first be made. This product must not be used for dyeing the eyelashes or eyebrows. To do so may cause blindness. Product not intended to be used on children. Keep out of reach of children.

  • Coty,
  • 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
  • 75002 Paris.

  • Questions? Call 0800 028 4177 (UK) or 1800 535909 (IRE) or visit www.clairol.co.uk

Lovely cream

5 stars

Really happy that I purchased this product. Definitely makes a difference to my morning routine, smells great and lovely soft hair after using. I usually struggle as my hair is very fine. Will definitely be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

This product is good. It’s definitely worth the money. I was a bit worry about trying new product as I don’t want my hair to look fake but once I gave it a try my hair looks so natural and it covers all the grey. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not impressed

2 stars

Application bottle is awful. I normally buy garnier which is at least £2 cheaper and marvellous. But my local chemist never had it ,, not impressed at all with this product and won’t but again and will not recommend

GREAT COLOUR

5 stars

USED THIS PRODUCT COVERED MY HAIR REALLY WELL, LEFT MY HAIR SOFT FANTASTIC COLOUR COVERAGE COVERED THE GREY HAIRS , LOVLEY VIBRANT COLOUR WHICH LASTED LONGER THAN OTHER PRODUCTS I HAVE USED TO COLOUR MY HAIR [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Did not cover my grey!

1 stars

This product for the first time last weekend. I have less than 20% grey hair and my roots were sharing, I was going to a family event so wanted to look good. I have been dying my hair for years and have used loads of different products with great success. Age defy stated that it covered grey hair and although I followed the process and timings exactly according to instructions the finished result was extremely disappointing and I could still see grey hair. I have now had to go and buy root touchup so I can look okay for my family party. I contacted Clairol and they seem to suggest I needed to pre-soften my grey hairs! I will most definitely not be using this product again neither will I be recommending it and I will be returning to use all the other products I have used with great success

Does not cover greys!

1 stars

I’ve been using this product over the last year and it’s been great. But the last two times I’ve used it, I’ve been really disappointed. I’m not sure whether the product has changed but it no longer covers grey hairs.

Perfect

5 stars

As a hairdresser I use professional colours but I have got to admit that this was brilliant coverage was great and people even asked what colour I had used I would highly recommend this product and will use again in future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extra Light Blonde AMAZING!!!!

5 stars

Fantastic colour and beautiful smell. This colour got me out of trouble after a hair disaster with Loreal Recital Helsinki which just looked really grey and horrible on me. Awful. This is a beautiful sandy white-ish blonde. I have M.E and find the smell and the comfort of this product incredible. Also leaves hair beautifully soft and very shiny. Very easy to use. Thank you Clairol. Life saver!

Great coverage and long lasting colour

4 stars

I really liked the Age Defy hair colour, I found it covered my grey's very well and lasted a long time and personally over the recommended 8 week period. I found it relatively easy to apply to my hair and reasonably priced. I would recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good coverage

4 stars

Tried this instead of another brand I normally use and it covers my hair perfectly. My hair feels a lot smoother and sleeker and smells lovely afterwards. The conditioning therapy is great as well as it makes sure my hair is untangled after dyeing it. With other brands it feels very dry afterwards, but I didn’t have that with this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

