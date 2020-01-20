Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Age Defy. Medium Auburn 5R Hair Dye

Lovely cream 5 stars Review from Clairol 20th January 2020 Really happy that I purchased this product. Definitely makes a difference to my morning routine, smells great and lovely soft hair after using. I usually struggle as my hair is very fine. Will definitely be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product 5 stars Review from Clairol 10th January 2020 This product is good. It’s definitely worth the money. I was a bit worry about trying new product as I don’t want my hair to look fake but once I gave it a try my hair looks so natural and it covers all the grey. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not impressed 2 stars Review from Clairol 14th December 2019 Application bottle is awful. I normally buy garnier which is at least £2 cheaper and marvellous. But my local chemist never had it ,, not impressed at all with this product and won’t but again and will not recommend

GREAT COLOUR 5 stars Review from Clairol 5th December 2019 USED THIS PRODUCT COVERED MY HAIR REALLY WELL, LEFT MY HAIR SOFT FANTASTIC COLOUR COVERAGE COVERED THE GREY HAIRS , LOVLEY VIBRANT COLOUR WHICH LASTED LONGER THAN OTHER PRODUCTS I HAVE USED TO COLOUR MY HAIR [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Did not cover my grey! 1 stars Review from Clairol 29th October 2019 This product for the first time last weekend. I have less than 20% grey hair and my roots were sharing, I was going to a family event so wanted to look good. I have been dying my hair for years and have used loads of different products with great success. Age defy stated that it covered grey hair and although I followed the process and timings exactly according to instructions the finished result was extremely disappointing and I could still see grey hair. I have now had to go and buy root touchup so I can look okay for my family party. I contacted Clairol and they seem to suggest I needed to pre-soften my grey hairs! I will most definitely not be using this product again neither will I be recommending it and I will be returning to use all the other products I have used with great success

Does not cover greys! 1 stars Review from Clairol 22nd June 2019 I’ve been using this product over the last year and it’s been great. But the last two times I’ve used it, I’ve been really disappointed. I’m not sure whether the product has changed but it no longer covers grey hairs.

Perfect 5 stars Review from Clairol 11th June 2019 As a hairdresser I use professional colours but I have got to admit that this was brilliant coverage was great and people even asked what colour I had used I would highly recommend this product and will use again in future [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extra Light Blonde AMAZING!!!! 5 stars Review from Clairol 3rd June 2019 Fantastic colour and beautiful smell. This colour got me out of trouble after a hair disaster with Loreal Recital Helsinki which just looked really grey and horrible on me. Awful. This is a beautiful sandy white-ish blonde. I have M.E and find the smell and the comfort of this product incredible. Also leaves hair beautifully soft and very shiny. Very easy to use. Thank you Clairol. Life saver!

Great coverage and long lasting colour 4 stars Review from Clairol 23rd May 2019 I really liked the Age Defy hair colour, I found it covered my grey's very well and lasted a long time and personally over the recommended 8 week period. I found it relatively easy to apply to my hair and reasonably priced. I would recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]