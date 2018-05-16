Tesco Vegetable Oil 500Ml

- Energy555kJ 135kcal7%
- Fat15.0g21%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal
Product Description
- Rapeseed oil.
- PURE Made from 100% rapeseeds, great for frying.
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil.
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place out of direct sunlight. Do not refrigerate.
Number of uses
33 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500 ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|3700kJ / 900kcal
|555kJ / 135kcal
|Fat
|100.0g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 33 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
