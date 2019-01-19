By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Men+Care Clean Cmfrt Antiperspirant Deodorant Compressed 75Ml

Dove Men+Care Clean Cmfrt Antiperspirant Deodorant Compressed 75Ml
£ 2.60
£3.47/100ml

Product Description

  • Men+Care Clean Comfort Compressed Antiperspirant
  • Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort, Dove Clean Comfort, Dove Clean Comfort deodorant, Dove deodorant for men, Dove antiperspirant, antiperspirant
  • Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Compressed Antiperspirant is a lightweight Dove antiperspirant that contains all the power and benefits of a regular Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort antiperspirant spray but in a can half the size.
  • Offering 48 hours of powerful protection against sweat and odour, the dermatologically tested formula of this Dove deodorant for men helps protect skin against irritation and has a subtle scent that leaves you feeling fresh.
  • Part of the Dove Clean Comfort deodorant range, this antiperspirant is 100% alcohol-free and contains 1/4 moisturiser technology to ensure it is tough on sweat, not on skin.
  • When you need an antiperspirant deodorant on the go, Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Compressed Antiperspirant provides all the strength and protection of regular Dove Men+Care cans but with the convenience of a compact, long-lasting antiperspirant.
  • For best results, shake your Dove antiperspirant can to activate the ingredients. Hold the can upright approximately 15cm away and spray directly onto your underarm skin in two or three sharp bursts per armpit.
  • Goes well with;
  • Men+Care Clean Comfort Antiperspirant, Men+Care Clean Comfort Deodorant Stick, Men+Care Clean Comfort Face and Body Wash
  • Provides 48-hour sweat protection
  • 100% alcohol-free
  • Contains 1/4 moisturising technology
  • Dermatologically proven to strengthen skin against irritation
  • Gentle scent is tough on sweat, not skin
  • Compressed can lasts as long as regular Dove antiperspirant cans
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Dimethiconol, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citric Acid, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Ingredients correct at time of publishing. Always check product packaging

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray for as long as your normal Dove Men +Care deodorant.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Keep out of reach of children. Do not spray near eyes or on irritated or broken skin. Pressurised container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use, may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, sparks, open flames, hot surfaces. No smoking, during or shortly after use.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • Danger Extremely Flammable Aerosol

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • UK: Phone free on 0800 0851548
  • IE: Phone callsave: 1850 404060
  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral,
  • CH63 3JW,
  • UK.
  • www.unilever.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Keep out of reach of children. Do not spray near eyes or on irritated or broken skin. Pressurised container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use, may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, sparks, open flames, hot surfaces. No smoking, during or shortly after use. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY Danger Extremely Flammable Aerosol

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Blocking nozzles

2 stars

Been using this for a year, very happy. Last 2 cans the nozzles have blocked within a week. Cant clear them with hot water - bit disappointed

Good but not great

4 stars

I have tried many deodorants in the past and as I have spent a lot trying to find the right one, I was hoping that the Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort might be the one. The scent is very nice, it does smell like you’ve just come out of the washing machine! But as I’m an active gym goer, it didn’t give me the protection I wanted. Like my title, it’s good but not as good as others on the market. It might perfect for others though, just not me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A great deodorant

5 stars

I've enjoyed using other Dove Men+ products before so was looking forward to trying their anti-perspirant deodorant too. This deodorant did not disappoint. It smells fresh yet masculine and lasts a long time. I received quite a few comments from people that liked my 'aftershave' even though it was just this deodorant. Thanks to the moisturiser content there was no irritation and the deodorant feels comfortable going on. I will definitely be getting this deodorant again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective and Fresh Dove Deodorant

5 stars

A stylish looking dove deodorant. It has a nice fragrance which smells fresh and clean. It works effectively as a good anti perspirant, which was tested during a gym work. Doesn't mark your clothes. I like dove roll ons and would also recommend this aerosol. Will buy in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Men + care

5 stars

After giving this ago over the last week, I have to say I’m impressed. A very clean smell about it like you’ve just been in the shower even after a day at work, followed by a trip to the gym. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely getting again!

4 stars

I have always had problems with antiperspirant deodorants, not strong enough or leaving marks and residue over everything. The Dove brand had been mentioned to me by a friend so I tried Dove Men+ Care Clean Comfort. This is a great product, from the initial smell of the spray to the effects lasting all day with no marks on my clothes. It’s also really gentle so no itching or irritation in my armpits as with some other types. Definitely one I would get again and also one I would recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove for Men - Fantastic!

5 stars

This is my go-to deodorant - Smells great, long-lasting, effective (especially after a long shift at work) and kind on my skin. I suffer from sensitive skin and this has ¼ moisturising technology which really does make all the difference. Of all the scents, Clean Comfort is my absolute favourite. The only annoying thing is, it seems its everyone else's too as it sells out quick! Highly recommend for anyone who suffers from sensitive skin - you'll notice the difference straight away. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

DoveMenCareCleanComfortAnti-Perspirant

3 stars

I used Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Aerosol over the warm period i was unsure if this would last 48 hours as stated on the can the answer is no i would say 36 hours max. what would i want to know before i get this product i would like to know how long should the can last and will the product really last 48 hours. The scent itself is nice not to over powering the can is quite light as well overall would buy this probably not. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job perfectly.

5 stars

Not a brand that I’ve tried before, but I’ve enjoyed testing Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Anti-Perspirant Aerosol. It has nice fragrance to it, which is not overwhelming to the user or those in close proximity. Have even had comments of “you smell nice”. After using in the morning, I could still detect the deodorant on me later that evening. It has kept me dry, even whilst working in hot conditions and when accidentally spraying on to my clothes, it didn’t leave a white mark, which I was pleasantly surprised with as I have experienced this with other brands in the past. This is definitely something that I would recommend to a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me personally

3 stars

Personally for me this was the greatest smell, also I found that when using the product that after several hours my underarms would become itchy. Almost like the feeling of being uncomfortable. Didnt feel this was a great anti perspiration. Have used many brands over the years and would have to say this this one is not for me. I am sure for many people out their a deodorant is very unique to them, smells, white stains, perspiration etc. This I am sure would be great for many people. Having looked when I recently purchased another brand this one was also very competitively priced. Various other smells available too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

