Monopoly Junior

5(155)Write a review
£ 17.00
£17.00/each
  • - Includes adorable junior tokens
  • - Features fun, kid-friendly properties
  • The Monopoly Junior game is similar to the Monopoly game, but it's accessible and exciting for younger players. It's fast, simple, and features kid-friendly properties. The game comes with 4 favourite tokens: Hazel the Cat, Scottie the Dog, Toy Car, and Toy Boat. Players move their tokens around the board, buying the properties they love such as the ice cream parlour, the toy store, and the skate park. It's so much fun for them to place a "sold" sign on their very own property. Single banknotes keep the transactions fast and easy. The player with the most money wins the game.
  • The Hasbro Gaming, Parker Brothers, and Monopoly names and logos, the distinctive design of the gameboard, the four corner squares, the Mr. Monopoly name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment.
  • Ages 5 and up
  • Warning: Choking Hazard - Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.
  • For 2 to 4 players.
  • Adult assembly required.

Great family fun

4 stars

Bought this for my son for Christmas and he loves it. The whole family plays together!

My 7 year old has become a property mogel!

5 stars

FAther bought this for my son for Christmas and he can't get enough! He much prefers playing this to his games console and tablet which is such a refreshing change. Nice to enjoy a good old-fashioned board game with him that he can understand and fully participate in. I would defiantly recommend.

Great fun for all

4 stars

a great game for primary ages children to enjoy whilst having quality time with adults - a hit with my nephews.

Lovely family game

5 stars

U bought this for my 4 year old we love playing big this together

Great family fun game

5 stars

Got this for my little one and she loves it, she keeps playing with us and wants to buy properties. Nice game to spend some quality time as a family.

great game

5 stars

My 5 year old son loved it! It is an easy eay to intoroduce some maths whilst playing, buying properties and reading out the cards..Highly recommend!

Great family game

5 stars

I bought this for my boys for Christmas - they're 5 and 7 - and we all love it!

Great fun

5 stars

I bought one month ago it's useful for my son whenever he boring.

Great

5 stars

Great family game for all ages good value for money and points

Great game for my 6 year old

5 stars

Bought this for Christmas and have played it loads already. Great fun and gets my daughter adding and reading whilst having fun.

