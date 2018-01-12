Monopoly Junior

Great family fun
Bought this for my son for Christmas and he loves it. The whole family plays together!
My 7 year old has become a property mogel!
FAther bought this for my son for Christmas and he can't get enough! He much prefers playing this to his games console and tablet which is such a refreshing change. Nice to enjoy a good old-fashioned board game with him that he can understand and fully participate in. I would defiantly recommend.
Great fun for all
a great game for primary ages children to enjoy whilst having quality time with adults - a hit with my nephews.
Lovely family game
U bought this for my 4 year old we love playing big this together
Great family fun game
Got this for my little one and she loves it, she keeps playing with us and wants to buy properties. Nice game to spend some quality time as a family.
great game
My 5 year old son loved it! It is an easy eay to intoroduce some maths whilst playing, buying properties and reading out the cards..Highly recommend!
Great family game
I bought this for my boys for Christmas - they're 5 and 7 - and we all love it!
Great fun
I bought one month ago it's useful for my son whenever he boring.
Great
Great family game for all ages good value for money and points
Great game for my 6 year old
Bought this for Christmas and have played it loads already. Great fun and gets my daughter adding and reading whilst having fun.