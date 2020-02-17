Tesco Basics Tbhm14 Hand Mixer

Ok for occasional bakers
Not bad if you're just whisking batter, but struggles and rattles with heavier mixtures. Not great for left handed people either.
Motor burnt out after one use.
No power and no slow speed
Very little difference between the 5 speeds. Impossible to just combine ingredients rather than beat them, as the slowest setting is so fast. Anything thicker than a runny batter makes the motor struggle. Even beating softened butter made it groan and smell of burning. The motor on mine burnt out after 10 uses.
Regretting this purchase/you get what you pay for!
Truly surprised about so many 5 star ratings on this thing! I do tons of baking and have never seen such a poor design on a hand mixer. The bottom is rounded so it doesn't sit upright when not in use. You'd expect to be able to sit it on its bottom and allow the beaters to drip into the bowl, but because it's rounded it must be either hung over the bowl or laid on its side. What a mess and a pain! And the actual controls are awkwardly placed so there is fumbling when using your thumb to switch on and off. Yes the mixer actually mixes well but it's just not convenient to use it. If you're a serious baker you'd do well to spend a few extra quid and get a better designed one. Definitely regretting this purchase. I guess it's true that you get what you pay for.
Excellent
Very happy with the price and quality. Like it also good speed control
Excellent Value
I bought this as for a quick replacement after my branded one broke. This mixer was quarter of the price and so much better quality.
Basic but excellent
I left my mixer at home and needed one urgently to mix up the icing for my granddaughters baptism cake. I ordered it, collected it next day and it worked brilliantly
Hand mixer
I would like to say excellent value for money delivery was great does the job perfectly would recommend any one to buy this
All round great for the money
I cant moan about this at all great value for money, easy to clean the blades.. Great for cakes and even Mash
Excellent value does the job
Great little mixer good value for money, small clean and compact.