The Tesco Basics TBHM14 hand mixer is a stylish solution for making food preparation quick and simple. With 125W of power and fitted beaters, this hand mixer can work through most ingredients with ease.

125W power output

Make light work of most ingredients with the 125W power output of this Tesco hand mixer. Save time and effort on manual mixing with the convenient electric hand mixer.

Adjustable speed settings

This Tesco hand mixer has five speed settings to give you greater accuracy with your food preparation. Adjust the speed to your chosen ingredients to achieve the ideal consistency.

Design features

This compact and stylish white hand mixer will fit into any space-saving home and complement any décor. A safety-locking system reduces the chance of spillages, whilst a built-in eject button makes it easy to change attachments.