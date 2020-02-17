By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basics Tbhm14 Hand Mixer

4.5(174)Write a review
Tesco Basics Tbhm14 Hand Mixer
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Basics TBHM14 hand mixer
  • 125W motor with 5 speed settings
  • Safety-locking system

  • The Tesco Basics TBHM14 hand mixer is a stylish solution for making food preparation quick and simple. With 125W of power and fitted beaters, this hand mixer can work through most ingredients with ease.

    125W power output

    Make light work of most ingredients with the 125W power output of this Tesco hand mixer. Save time and effort on manual mixing with the convenient electric hand mixer.

    Adjustable speed settings

    This Tesco hand mixer has five speed settings to give you greater accuracy with your food preparation. Adjust the speed to your chosen ingredients to achieve the ideal consistency.

    Design features

    This compact and stylish white hand mixer will fit into any space-saving home and complement any décor. A safety-locking system reduces the chance of spillages, whilst a built-in eject button makes it easy to change attachments.

Information

174 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Ok for occasional bakers

3 stars

Not bad if you're just whisking batter, but struggles and rattles with heavier mixtures. Not great for left handed people either.

Motor burnt out after one use.

1 stars

Motor burnt out after one use.

No power and no slow speed

1 stars

Very little difference between the 5 speeds. Impossible to just combine ingredients rather than beat them, as the slowest setting is so fast. Anything thicker than a runny batter makes the motor struggle. Even beating softened butter made it groan and smell of burning. The motor on mine burnt out after 10 uses.

Regretting this purchase/you get what you pay for!

1 stars

Truly surprised about so many 5 star ratings on this thing! I do tons of baking and have never seen such a poor design on a hand mixer. The bottom is rounded so it doesn't sit upright when not in use. You'd expect to be able to sit it on its bottom and allow the beaters to drip into the bowl, but because it's rounded it must be either hung over the bowl or laid on its side. What a mess and a pain! And the actual controls are awkwardly placed so there is fumbling when using your thumb to switch on and off. Yes the mixer actually mixes well but it's just not convenient to use it. If you're a serious baker you'd do well to spend a few extra quid and get a better designed one. Definitely regretting this purchase. I guess it's true that you get what you pay for.

Excellent

4 stars

Very happy with the price and quality. Like it also good speed control

Excellent Value

5 stars

I bought this as for a quick replacement after my branded one broke. This mixer was quarter of the price and so much better quality.

Basic but excellent

5 stars

I left my mixer at home and needed one urgently to mix up the icing for my granddaughters baptism cake. I ordered it, collected it next day and it worked brilliantly

Hand mixer

5 stars

I would like to say excellent value for money delivery was great does the job perfectly would recommend any one to buy this

All round great for the money

5 stars

I cant moan about this at all great value for money, easy to clean the blades.. Great for cakes and even Mash

Excellent value does the job

5 stars

Great little mixer good value for money, small clean and compact.

