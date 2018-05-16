Tesco Finest Free Range Narragansett Turkey Crown Medium

Per 125g
- Energy
- 819kJ
-
- 195kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.6g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.18g
- 3%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Fresh Class A Narragansett free range turkey crown.
- Fresh Class A Narragansett free range turkey crown. Our Tesco Finest Narragansett turkeys are reared in East Anglia on farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards. They have freedom to roam and forage in lush enriched pastures, expressing natural behaviour as they would do in the wild. Traditional farming methods, their environment and a varied, nutritious diet makes the meat full flavoured and naturally self basting, so it stays wonderfully succulent as it cooks. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 20-30 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Oven cook from chilled only. 180°C / 150°C Fan / Gas 4 FOR CALCULATED COOKING TIMES SEE LABEL ON FRONT OF PACK Remove outer packaging. Do not remove the drip pad or foil tray. If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately. Place the crown in its foil tray in a roasting tin, rub the skin of the crown with oil or butter (optional) and cover loosely with kitchen foil. place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour, remove the kitchen foil, return the crown to the oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey crown occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the breast is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest for 30 minutes before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom, using turkey from United Kingdom
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Safety information
