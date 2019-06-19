By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Houmous 182G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Houmous 182G
£ 1.20
£0.66/100g

Offer

¼ of a pot
  • Energy415kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 217kcal

Product Description

  • A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste and sweetened red chilli purée.
  • Sweet & Nutty Chickpeas and tahini blended with a sweet red chilli purée
  • Sweet & Nutty Chickpeas and tahini blended with a sweet red chilli purée
  • Pack size: 182g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (52%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Sweetened Red Chilli Purée (9%) [Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour], Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

182g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pot (46g)
Energy903kJ / 217kcal415kJ / 100kcal
Fat13.4g6.2g
Saturates1.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate16.0g7.4g
Sugars4.8g2.2g
Fibre3.9g1.8g
Protein6.1g2.8g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect Snack

5 stars

Good quality and tastes amazing, such a good snack with veg sticks.

Yummy!

5 stars

Excellent hummus with just the right amount of kick to it.

Usually bought next

Tesco Wholemeal Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Tesco White Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Tesco Carrot Batons 600G

£ 1.00
£1.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

£ 0.84
£0.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here