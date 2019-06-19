Tesco Houmous 182G

Perfect Snack
Good quality and tastes amazing, such a good snack with veg sticks.
Yummy!
Excellent hummus with just the right amount of kick to it.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 217kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (52%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Sweetened Red Chilli Purée (9%) [Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour], Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Salt.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling
182g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pot (46g)
|Energy
|903kJ / 217kcal
|415kJ / 100kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|16.0g
|7.4g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|6.1g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
