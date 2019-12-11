By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Supersweet Plums 325G

Supersweet Plums 325G
£ 3.00
£9.24/kg
Two typical plums
  • Energy194kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Plums.
  • Perfectly Ripe Specially selected for an intensely sweet flavour, bursting with juice
  • Perfectly ripe
  • Specially selected for an intensely sweet flavour, bursting with juice
  • Freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 325g

Information

Ingredients

Plum

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Name and address

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4/5/6

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gTwo typical plums
Energy176kJ / 42kcal194kJ / 46kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate8.8g9.7g
Sugars8.8g9.7g
Fibre1.6g1.8g
Protein0.6g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Not good.

2 stars

Don't ripen properly even after about 4 days and tasteless

sharp and definitely not supersweet

1 stars

sharp and definitely not supersweet

orderd two weeks ago still waiting for them to rip

1 stars

orderd two weeks ago still waiting for them to ripen they are mouldy now disgusted

Horrible, not very sweet or juicy

1 stars

So horrible after trying one I threw the rest away.

YUK!

1 stars

SUPER sweet, emphasis on the SUPER!!! You have to be joking, they weren't even SWEET let alone SUPER SWEET. Maybe the buyers need to try these before putting such labels on product because ALL 6 were NOT SUPER SWEET!!!!!

very hard and bitter

1 stars

these did not ripen at all and were hard and very tart. I just threw them away, inedible, very disappointed

I realised when buying this product that it would

1 stars

I realised when buying this product that it would not be UK produce but I felt I could reasonably expect a similar product. I was disappointed. The fruit is very firm and is too hard to bite into, as one would do with UK produce. I cut out a segment and examined the fruit. This was colourless close to the stone, shading to a yellow-orange near the skin. The flesh was very hard, similar in texture to an apple. However, it was absolutely tasteless and not even juicy. I accept that this fruit is a plum because that is what it says on the label but it is nothing like an English plum and I have no idea of the kind of tree on which it grew. A complete waste of money, fit only for the rubbish.

These plums tasted alright and were good value for

4 stars

These plums tasted alright and were good value for money, but I had great difficulty in getting the stones out of them.

Delicious

5 stars

These plums are beautiful, sweet and juicy.

Super sweet plums ????

2 stars

These plums are labelled super sweet so the ones that I had must have been mislabelled as they were unbelievably sour. I tried a couple but had to throw the rest away.

