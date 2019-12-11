Supersweet Plums 325G

Not good.
Don't ripen properly even after about 4 days and tasteless
sharp and definitely not supersweet
orderd two weeks ago still waiting for them to ripen they are mouldy now disgusted
Horrible, not very sweet or juicy
So horrible after trying one I threw the rest away.
YUK!
SUPER sweet, emphasis on the SUPER!!! You have to be joking, they weren't even SWEET let alone SUPER SWEET. Maybe the buyers need to try these before putting such labels on product because ALL 6 were NOT SUPER SWEET!!!!!
very hard and bitter
these did not ripen at all and were hard and very tart. I just threw them away, inedible, very disappointed
I realised when buying this product that it would not be UK produce but I felt I could reasonably expect a similar product. I was disappointed. The fruit is very firm and is too hard to bite into, as one would do with UK produce. I cut out a segment and examined the fruit. This was colourless close to the stone, shading to a yellow-orange near the skin. The flesh was very hard, similar in texture to an apple. However, it was absolutely tasteless and not even juicy. I accept that this fruit is a plum because that is what it says on the label but it is nothing like an English plum and I have no idea of the kind of tree on which it grew. A complete waste of money, fit only for the rubbish.
These plums tasted alright and were good value for money, but I had great difficulty in getting the stones out of them.
Delicious
These plums are beautiful, sweet and juicy.
Super sweet plums ????
These plums are labelled super sweet so the ones that I had must have been mislabelled as they were unbelievably sour. I tried a couple but had to throw the rest away.