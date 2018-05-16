By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

John West Pink Salmon Skinless & Boneless 170G

No ratings yetWrite a review
John West Pink Salmon Skinless & Boneless 170G
£ 2.70
£1.59/100g

Product Description

  • Skinless and Boneless Wild Pacific Pink Salmon
  • For more inspiration visit www.john-west.co.uk
  • Skinless and boneless is just that. It tastes great in your sandwiches, mixed through pasta, on a salad, or even in your Thai fishcakes.
  • Rich in omega 3 - this can contains 0.5g of omega 3 per 100g
  • Pack size: 170G
  • Rich in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Pink Salmon (99%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Transfer unused contents to a non metallic covered container after opening, keep refrigerated and use within 2 daysBest Before End: See End of Can

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • England.

Return to

  • John West Foods Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • England.
  • Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 421kJ/100kcal
Fat 2.0g
(of which saturates)0.4g
(of which polyunsaturates)0.6g
Carbohydrate 0g
(of which sugars)0g
Protein 20.4g
Salt 0.9g
Vitamin D 7.5µg (150% RI*)
*The daily reference intake (RI) amount of Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones-

Safety information

View more safety information

ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Cucumber Portion

£ 0.35
£0.35/each

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Glenryck Pilchards In Tomato Sauce 155G

£ 0.50
£0.32/100g

Coca Cola 1.5Ltr

£ 2.00
£0.13/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here