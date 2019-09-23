By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Chicken Breast Wrapped With Bacon & Cheese 385G

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 3.75
£9.75/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1012kJ 241kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 666kJ / 159kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless chicken breast fillets wrapped in smoked dry cure bacon with Cheddar cheese sauce.
  • Hand wrapped in bacon, stuffed with a creamy cheese sauce
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast Fillet (72%), Smoked Dry Cure Bacon (15%), Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Smoked Dry Cure Bacon contains: Pork Belly, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Cheddar Cheese Sauce contains: Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Salt, Onion Powder, Spices (contains Mustard), Potato Starch, Yeast.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'Use by' date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, 170°C, 5
Time: 40 mins
190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The bacon in this product may cause the chicken to appear pink after cooking.This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

385g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (152g**)
Energy666kJ / 159kcal1012kJ / 241kcal
Fat6.5g9.8g
Saturates2.3g3.5g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein24.6g37.4g
Salt0.7g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 385g typically weighs 304g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Chicken remains pink

2 stars

The Chicken remained pink even after cooking. Ended up cooking it for 20 minutes extra (after 40 mins as per instrictions) just to ensure it was cooked through - but it STILL remained pink! Ended up with tough, overcooked yet pink chicken, crispy charred bacon and burnt cheese :( Apparently not all chicken looses its pink upon cooking. Most disconcerting.

Delicious moist chicken and really large portions.

5 stars

So nice i’ve bought them again.

Very tasty

4 stars

Have liked this dish for quite sometime. Sadly I see this is no longer being stocked

