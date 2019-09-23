Tesco 2 Chicken Breast Wrapped With Bacon & Cheese 385G

Chicken remains pink
The Chicken remained pink even after cooking. Ended up cooking it for 20 minutes extra (after 40 mins as per instrictions) just to ensure it was cooked through - but it STILL remained pink! Ended up with tough, overcooked yet pink chicken, crispy charred bacon and burnt cheese :( Apparently not all chicken looses its pink upon cooking. Most disconcerting.
Delicious moist chicken and really large portions.
So nice i’ve bought them again.
Very tasty
Have liked this dish for quite sometime. Sadly I see this is no longer being stocked