Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. For best results toast. Remove all packaging.

Caution Take care as product may be very hot.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Grill

Instructions: 1-2 mins. Place under a pre-heated low grill for 1-2 minutes, on each side.



Other

Instructions: Toast

30 secs. Toast on a low setting for up to 30 seconds.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 2-3 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.