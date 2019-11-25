Warburtons Half & Half Sandwich Thins 6 Pack

Perfect for .....
Used these in my sandwich toaster - slice of thin ham with thinly sliced cheese perfect. I don't like a lot of bread with my burger again perfect size. Smaller appetite - Perfect size for a lunchtime sandwich
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ
Brown Flour (50% Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], 50% Wholemeal Wheat Flour), Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Gelling Agent: E466, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.For 'Best Before' date see film.
6 x Thins
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average thin (40g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1054kJ
|422kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|251kcal
|100kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|1.2g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|44.5g
|17.8g
|260g
|of which sugars
|3.9g
|1.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|10.0g
|4.0g
|50g
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.36g
|6g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019