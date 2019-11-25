By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Warburtons Half & Half Sandwich Thins 6 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Warburtons Half & Half Sandwich Thins 6 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.17/each
Each thin contains
  • Energy422kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1054kJ

Product Description

  • 6 Sliced Thin Brown Bread Rolls Made with 50% Wheat Flour and 50% Wholemeal Flour
  • Follow us on: Facebook and Twitter
  • For our latest news and competitions warburtons.co.uk
  • "Wholemeal and white flour are blended together in these clever Thins giving you and your family essential fibre and wholegrain in every bite."
  • Beautifully baked
  • 50% white flour, 50% wholemeal flour
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Brown Flour (50% Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], 50% Wholemeal Wheat Flour), Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Gelling Agent: E466, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible.For 'Best Before' date see film.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try...
  • Grilling a tasty Thin topped with Cheddar and Red Leicester cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes and Worcester sauce, for a delicious snack! Fantastic topped, toasted or filled.
  • When toasting, toast to a light golden brown.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Net Contents

6 x Thins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average thin (40g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1054kJ422kJ8400kJ
-251kcal100kcal2000kcal
Fat 2.9g1.2g70g
of which saturates 1.0g0.4g20g
Carbohydrate 44.5g17.8g260g
of which sugars 3.9g1.6g90g
Fibre 3.6g1.4g
Protein 10.0g4.0g50g
Salt 0.90g0.36g6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for .....

5 stars

Used these in my sandwich toaster - slice of thin ham with thinly sliced cheese perfect. I don't like a lot of bread with my burger again perfect size. Smaller appetite - Perfect size for a lunchtime sandwich

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls 8 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Tesco 8 Mini Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.70
£0.09/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here