Kubus Apple Banana Carrot & Strawberry Mousse 100G

£ 0.69
£0.69/100g

Product Description

  • Mousse from fruit and carrot 100% partially from concentrates. Thick, pasteurized.
  • With no added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • High content of fibre
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 100g
  • No added sugar
  • High content of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Puree from: Banana (30%), Apple (28%) and Strawberry (27%), Juices from Concentrates from: Apple (10%) and Carrot (5%)

Storage

After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end:/ Batch number: see print on the bottom of the product.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Number of uses

Serving per container: 1

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not leave young child without a care with a closure - can swallow it.

Name and address

  • Tymbark-MWS Sp. z o.o. S.p.k.,
  • Oddział w Olsztynku,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Tymbark-MWS Sp. z o.o. S.p.k.,
  • Oddział w Olsztynku,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 244 kJ / 57 kcal
Fat 0,3 g
of which Saturates 0,05 g
Carbohydrate 12,2 g
of which Sugars 11,5 g
Fibre 1,7 g
Protein 0,6 g
Salt 0,01 g
The salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium-

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not leave young child without a care with a closure - can swallow it.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

