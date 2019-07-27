By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Ready To Eat Bbq Roast Chicken Drumsticks 430G

2.5(4)Write a review
£ 3.00
£ 3.00
£0.70/100g
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy586kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 617kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and roasted chicken drumsticks coated in a sweet and smoky barbecue tomato glaze.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • SWEET & SMOKY Cooked and roasted chicken drumsticks coated in a sweet and smoky barbecue tomato glaze. Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. High in protein. Easy to prepare and messy fun to eat, our finger licking British BBQ chicken drumsticks are a hit with kids and a must have for parties, picnics, buffets or nights in with a movie. Make them into a meal with wholegrain rice and an alfresco salad bag or serve them up to share with a texmex multipack of dips. For more chicken recipes check out Tesco Real Food.
  • SWEET & SMOKY Chicken Drumsticks oven cooked in a sticky barbecue flavour glaze
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sweet & smoky
  • Chicken drumsticks oven cooked in a sticky barbecue flavour glaze
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 430g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Drumstick, Sugar, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Tomato Powder, Spices, Potato Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, Oregano, Tamarind Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins.
Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

430g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (95g)
Energy617kJ / 147kcal586kJ / 139kcal
Fat5.1g4.9g
Saturates1.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate4.4g4.2g
Sugars3.1g2.9g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein20.5g19.5g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Do not buy this.

1 stars

It was horrible, stinky disgusting smell after heating it up in the microwave! I have followed the exact heating instructions on its packaging too. Bought this for the second time just to check if its tastes the same, and never again unless its improved and a better quality. Wouldn't recommend it to pets even.

YUK! very little flavour, very little chicken.

1 stars

YUK! very little flavour, very little chicken.

Great convenience food for busy days

4 stars

I tried them during the Summer for easy Hot weather days,to save myself spending too much time cooking,But when a hot meal was desired, or cold,as you had that choice. Either with a salad or with cooked vegetables/ Pasta.

Tasty

4 stars

I love this barbecue chicken it is moist and tender and tastes so good

