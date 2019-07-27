Tesco British Ready To Eat Bbq Roast Chicken Drumsticks 430G

Do not buy this.
It was horrible, stinky disgusting smell after heating it up in the microwave! I have followed the exact heating instructions on its packaging too. Bought this for the second time just to check if its tastes the same, and never again unless its improved and a better quality. Wouldn't recommend it to pets even.
YUK! very little flavour, very little chicken.
Great convenience food for busy days
I tried them during the Summer for easy Hot weather days,to save myself spending too much time cooking,But when a hot meal was desired, or cold,as you had that choice. Either with a salad or with cooked vegetables/ Pasta.
Tasty
I love this barbecue chicken it is moist and tender and tastes so good