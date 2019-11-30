By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Ready To Eat Roast Chicken Drumsticks 430G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco British Ready To Eat Roast Chicken Drumsticks 430G
£ 3.00
£0.70/100g
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy639kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 673kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted chicken drumsticks with a brown sugar marinade.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • OVEN ROASTED Roasted chicken drumsticks with a brown sugar marinade. Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. High in protein. For midweek dinners that won’t break the budget choose our British chicken drumsticks, lean meat cooked on the bone for extra flavour and succulence. For a hearty dinner heat the chicken drumsticks and serve with rustic chunky chips, loads of veg and smother in rich chicken gravy. For more chicken recipes check out Tesco Real Food.
  • OVEN ROASTED Chicken drumsticks roasted on the bone for succulence and flavour
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Oven roasted
  • Chicken drumsticks roasted on the bone for succulence and flavour
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 430g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Drumsticks, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Brown Sugar, Salt.

Prepared from 121g of chicken drumsticks per 100g of roasted chicken drumsticks.
 

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins.
Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

430g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/3 of a pack (95g)
Energy673kJ / 160kcal639kJ / 152kcal
Fat6.7g6.4g
Saturates1.7g1.6g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.4g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.6g23.4g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great hot or cold

4 stars

Great hot or cold

yukky

1 stars

can't seem to get just ordinary chicken without sweet stuff all over it on line only I got in store.

Why making tasty roasted drumsticks so tasteless?

2 stars

These drumsticks used to be good flavour and nice and crisp by putting them under the pre heated grill @ 250 degree C for 5 mins. It is no longer the case. The drumsticks now totally bland have no taste and no flavour at all. The skin has been trimmed to almost nothing therefore exposing the meat hence instead of crispy now it’s chewy. They also look unappealingly pale. I’m all for health eating and I can go for a bowl of porridge for that but this is about tasty roasted chicken drumsticks why make it so tasteless?

Fabulicious

5 stars

I bought this from the beginning of last month and can't get enough of them they are sooooo nice I have told all of my friends and family about them

