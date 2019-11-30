Tesco British Ready To Eat Roast Chicken Drumsticks 430G

Great hot or cold
yukky
can't seem to get just ordinary chicken without sweet stuff all over it on line only I got in store.
Why making tasty roasted drumsticks so tasteless?
These drumsticks used to be good flavour and nice and crisp by putting them under the pre heated grill @ 250 degree C for 5 mins. It is no longer the case. The drumsticks now totally bland have no taste and no flavour at all. The skin has been trimmed to almost nothing therefore exposing the meat hence instead of crispy now it’s chewy. They also look unappealingly pale. I’m all for health eating and I can go for a bowl of porridge for that but this is about tasty roasted chicken drumsticks why make it so tasteless?
Fabulicious
I bought this from the beginning of last month and can't get enough of them they are sooooo nice I have told all of my friends and family about them