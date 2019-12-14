By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready To Eat Flame Grilled Chicken Mini Fillets 170G

5(1)
Tesco Ready To Eat Flame Grilled Chicken Mini Fillets 170G
£ 3.00
£1.77/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy386kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 454kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and seasoned flamegrilled mini chicken breast fillets.
  • FLAME GRILLED Chicken breast filleted, cooked and flame grilled for flavour. Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. Made with 100% chicken breast. High in protein. Liven up your lunch with tasty mini fillets of flame grilled chicken. Bored of ham sandwiches? Serve up a super sub with chicken, bacon & lettuce. Toss some chicken into a Caesar salad or simply graze on this tasty, protein packed snack. Flame grilled chicken is the perfect topping for your own homemade pizzas. Start with a Tesco thin & crispy pizza base and top with passata, mozzarella and flame grilled chicken. For more chicken recipes check out Tesco Real Food.
  • FLAME GRILLED Chicken breast filleted, cooked and flame grilled for flavour
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (96%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins 30 secs / 2 mins
Place on a microwaveable plate and heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Can be eaten hot or cold
  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from ----

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (85g)
Energy454kJ / 107kcal386kJ / 91kcal
Fat1.1g0.9g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.2g1.0g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.1g19.6g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

So tasty whether hot or cold and just look delicio

5 stars

So tasty whether hot or cold and just look delicious

