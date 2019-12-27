Command White Wire Hooks 2 Pack

Ease of use 5 stars Review from command.com 27th December 2019 Command Hooks are easy to use, remove and use again. No messing up your walls when you want to move pictures for a fresh different look. And they are great for renters who are not allowed to use nails! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good feature 5 stars Review from command.com 12th September 2019 Came across a pkg of these and bought from a wholesale club...and love them. Im using on the side of my trash can near the top /upside down...I can then take the pull string on trash bags and attach to the hooks there fore keeping the trash bag open etc. when full just take the pull string from the hooks and pull out of trash can. So very helpful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I bought these while remodeling and was so excited 1 stars Review from command.com 28th May 2019 I bought these while remodeling and was so excited not to have holes in the walls for pictures and such. I hung 5 in one day in different rooms in the house. I followed the directions exactly. When everything was ready I hung my pictures. Three out of five fell off the wall and took the paint off of the sheet rock with them. I will not use these again. They 'do harm.' P.S. No photos taken. I just fixed the damage.

Removal sucks 1 stars Review from command.com 10th January 2019 Pull down strips broke. Unable to remove hook without damage to wall. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great product 5 stars Review from command.com 17th October 2018 I use these in my RV since there is not much closet space. I can create an area anywhere on any wall [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I can find my keys now! 5 stars Review from command.com 17th October 2018 These can go anywhere and I use it to hold my keys. NO MORE LOST KEYS! I also use the large one to hold the squeegee in the shower. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Horrible product 1 stars Review from command.com 3rd September 2018 I bought these last week and I used them the same day to hang mt dog's leashes which way a lot less than the 3lb max it says they hold. I was excited to use this product since I have used the command picture hanging strips in the past and they worked amazing. This hooks did not hold to the wall when I put a leash on them. I had three separate hooks on the wall with one leash on each hook, they all fell down. I tried a different type of wall thinking for some reason it was that wall texture, but they still fell. I followed the directions on the package exactly step by step. I am extremely disappointed in this product and would never buy them again, I also tried the general purpose plastic hooks and those failed as well. The command hooks do not work like the picture hanging strips do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love these products! I use the all over at work 5 stars Review from command.com 11th October 2017 I work in a commercial kitchen, we use the 2# metal hooks for our clipboards. We use two of the bath caddies right out side the door to the kitchen to hold employee drinks so they are accessible but not in the kitchen which would violate health department regulations. I use a soap dish over my desk to hold my phone, the built in drain hole it the perfect size for the charger and the charger does not come out. The picture/ fridge clips hold menu signs which makes it easy to change them daily.

Easy to use! 5 stars Review from command.com 21st September 2016 I bought this for my dorm to hang various items on, like my purses, towels, and I absolutely love it. I truly recommend it for anyone that wants a easy to install, yet very durable hook! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]