Tesco Chantenay Carrots 500G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Wash before use. Remove tops and tails.

Cook whole.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Hob

Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: Place in a roasting tin and drizzle with oil.

Roast in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-30 minutes or until caramelised and tender. Turn the carrots over halfway through cooking.

200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 20-30 mins



Steam

Instructions: Place in a steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with lid and steam for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

