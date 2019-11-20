By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chantenay Carrots 500G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Chantenay Carrots 500G
£ 0.90
£1.80/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy137kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 171kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Chantenay carrots.
  • Selected for their small size, great for snacking or roasts
  • Sweet & Crunchy Selected for their small size, great for snacking or roasts
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our Chantenay carrots come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, Alan Bartlett & Sons, is a family run business that's been growing Chantenay carrots for over 40 years on the fertile soils of East Anglia. The carrots are selected for their small size, grown in carefully prepared rows and during colder months covered with straw to protect them from the winter frost. Alan and his family harvest in the morning before washing and packing the same day so you can enjoy the sweet flavour and crunchy texture.
  • Sweet & crunchy
  • Selected for their small size, great for snacking or roasts
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Carrot

Storage

Keep your carrots fresh by storing them in the fridge in their packaging.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Wash before use. Remove tops and tails.
Cook whole.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 5-6 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place in a roasting tin and drizzle with oil.
Roast in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-30 minutes or until caramelised and tender. Turn the carrots over halfway through cooking.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 20-30 mins

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with lid and steam for 8-10 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Grown and packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Name and address

  • Grown and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy171kJ / 41kcal137kJ / 32kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.7g6.2g
Sugars7.2g5.8g
Fibre2.1g1.7g
Protein0.5g<0.5g
Salt0.03g0.02g
Vitamin A11800.0µg (1475%NRV)9440.0µg (1180%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Quite good

4 stars

Nice, tasty and last long.

Very good quality. Love them

5 stars

Very good quality. Love them

Poor quality

1 stars

Very poor quality most of the carrots were rotten

Carrots were of poor quality as they looked rotten

1 stars

Carrots were of poor quality as they looked rotten when i opened the packet which was only bought 2 days previous.

Very disappointed.

2 stars

They looked ok when they arrived,(on line shop) but on undoing the packaging, they were wet and slimy. Have had to throw most of them into the compost bin. They had obviously been kept in cold storage and then brought into a warmer atmosphere. Very disappointed. Perhaps dates should once again be put on packaging.

Not at all satisfied

1 stars

I have always cooked with Chantenay carrots, and have ordered these every week for years and today opened my packet and they are covered with a wet white mold. Not happy at all as there should be no reason for this. I had my delivery Thursday evening and it is Saturday morning and now have to get some from our local shop

