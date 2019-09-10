Tesco Samphire 115G

Do not add salt. If serving cold, place in iced water after cooking to help keep the Samphire crisp. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use. Keep refrigerated

Stir Fry

Time: 2-3 minutes

Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.

Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

Hob

Time: 2-3 minutes

Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 2-3 minutes or until tender.

Drain well before serving.

Steam

Time: 2-3 minutes

Place in a steamer for 2-3 minutes or until tender.

Drain well before serving.

Serving Suggestions: Try dipping in melted butter as a side dish with fish and seafood. Try in a warm potato and green bean salad, topped with a poached egg. Serving Suggestion: