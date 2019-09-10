By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Samphire 115G

2(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Samphire 115G
£ 1.60
£13.92/kg
per 38g
  • Energy15kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.5
    <1%
  • Salt0.78g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 40kJ / 10kcal

Product Description

  • Samphire.
  • Naturally Salty Grown to be tender and succulent, ideal with fish
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Ingredients

Samphire

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not add salt. If serving cold, place in iced water after cooking to help keep the Samphire crisp. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Preparation Guidelines: Wash before use. Keep refrigerated

    Stir Fry
    Time: 2-3 minutes
    Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
    Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.

    Hob
    Time: 2-3 minutes
    Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 2-3 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.

    Steam
    Time: 2-3 minutes
    Place in a steamer for 2-3 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.

    Serving Suggestions: Try dipping in melted butter as a side dish with fish and seafood. Try in a warm potato and green bean salad, topped with a poached egg. Serving Suggestion:

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

115g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 38g
Energy40kJ / 10kcal15kJ / 4kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.6g<0.5g
Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre0.9g<0.5g
Protein1.1g<0.5g
Salt2.1g0.78g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Woody bits, poor quality.

2 stars

This is not as good a quality as it was a few months back. There is quite a few woody bits that are inedible that I purchased in the last week (today is 10/9/19). I see it's coming from Morocco, so not very fresh and this is evident in the taste and quality.

Very variable from 5 stars to one.

3 stars

This varies randomly from week to week from very nice to tough and "woody". When it's good it's excellent with fish (or anything else, if you like it) when it's bad like yesterday's, it's uneatable. You can't always tell from looking at it either - you have to cook it to find out.

Avoid - far too salty

1 stars

This was inedible! I know it states do not add salt, so it is naturally salty, but when I tried one strand of this, the salt level was unbearable, so the rest went in the bin. It wasn't British Samphire either, which I hadn't realised when I bought it.

