Tesco Samphire 115G

Woody bits, poor quality.
This is not as good a quality as it was a few months back. There is quite a few woody bits that are inedible that I purchased in the last week (today is 10/9/19). I see it's coming from Morocco, so not very fresh and this is evident in the taste and quality.
Very variable from 5 stars to one.
This varies randomly from week to week from very nice to tough and "woody". When it's good it's excellent with fish (or anything else, if you like it) when it's bad like yesterday's, it's uneatable. You can't always tell from looking at it either - you have to cook it to find out.
Avoid - far too salty
This was inedible! I know it states do not add salt, so it is naturally salty, but when I tried one strand of this, the salt level was unbearable, so the rest went in the bin. It wasn't British Samphire either, which I hadn't realised when I bought it.