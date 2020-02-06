Bear Pure Fruit Yoyos Raspberry 20G

Bear fruit yoyo
I received a sample and was impressed with the taste. Good to know that the ingredients are all natural, with no added sugar or sweeteners. Would buy in the future as a lunchbox treat.
Very tasty
Really tasty snack good for kids and adults alike. Handy pocket size snack.
Yummy!!!
I used to buy these for my boy's packed lunches at school and it was always the first thing they ate!! They are teenagers now, but I STILL have to buy them!!!! I must admit, I do squirrel a few away for myself too!!! Our favourites are the Raspberry ones & any of the Super Sour ones!!!
Not a messy snack
I received a free sample for my daughter to try and she enjoyed it very much. I think it is important for our children to eat fruit every day and this is a clever way to obtain this goal. I will be buying this if I see it when I'm doing my weekly shop.
Tasty Treat
I received a sample and was pleasantly surprised at how tasty it was. It's a neat little snack to have in my bag for when I get the munchies.
Daughter loved it!
Thank you very much for our free sample our daughter loves them.
great taste
I received the sample and could not wait to try it, I was not disappointed it was delicious.
Disappointing
I'm disappointed as I never actually got my Bear Nibbles
My 4 year old loves bear snacks
Thanks for the sample My 4 year old loves the yo-yos but they do not really “hit the spot” ie she always wants another note filling snack too. Having said that I think they are fun and naturally sweet and sticky so pass as a Relatively healthy treat. My 1.5yr old isn’t quite ready to enjoy them yet as he can’t seem to chew them yet.
not a great hit
I received a sample and have just tried them out on my two sons and my grandson,none of whom like it ,so i tried it myself and i must admit i didn't care for it either. It tasted to me like a strip of dried raspberry jam.